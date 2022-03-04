Visa : Transcript ( PDF 211 KB )

Visa, Inc. (V) Corrected Transcript Evercore Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum 03-Mar-2022

network. In addition to that, transactions on non-SDN cards that are linked to an SDN, so say, for example, an SDN is an acquirer, those also cannot be processed over the Visa network. So we've been working through everything, getting all of those sanctions in place - or blocks in place.

Just to point out, Russian domestic transactions continue to be processed over Russian national infrastructure via the NSPK. We do not process those transactions domestically. And we will not generate revenue from any of those transactions that are processed in Russia, even if it is a transaction from a card carrying a Visa mark that's processed over the NSPK infrastructure. So, that's kind of the SDN sanctions.

There are other sanctions and we're still working through them. They are less clear for other banks, for SWIFT and for the Russian Central Bank, for example. So we're still working through all those pieces. And it's just - it's very fluid, very, very evolutionary, and we're spending a lot of time on staying on top of it.

In terms of impact to our business, I mean, at this stage, we're still early in this. It's impossible to really estimate what the impact can be. All I can tell you is that, in 2021, our net revenues from Russia, including domestic as well as cross-border, were about 4% of total Visa level net revenue and our net revenue from Ukraine were just under 1% of VisaNet revenues. So, look, as this situation shapes up and we get more insight into impact and what might happen with further waves of sanctions, I'm sure our team will let you know. And that's what I've got for now.

