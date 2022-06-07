Visa : Transcript ( PDF 233 KB )

So, Vasant, let's start with the 8-K you put out yesterday. Can you share your thoughts on the current spending trends you're seeing both in domestic and cross-border spend?

Well, we issued the 8-K in your honor. So, we'll have something to talk about today. No, just kidding. We've been doing these mid-quarter updates because the world is fairly uncertain. And if you look at the numbers, I think what you would see - so we reported numbers yesterday all the way through the 28th of May. So, essentially April and May, the new news there is since our last call, which was towards the end of April.

And if you look at the numbers, essentially there was no change in trend between April and May. In fact, the trend has been quite stable for quite a while. In total US volumes, payments volumes indexed at about 148 to 2019, which - we look at 2019 because looking at last year there's so much noise.

So, a takeaway from that is things have been very stable. I know there is a lot of talk of slowdowns and so on, and we certainly are not going to be economic prognosticators. But if you look at the data, at least through the 28th of May, the consumer was essentially spending at the same level as they were in April and actually prior to April because the trend has been in that range for quite a while.

If you also look at the compound annual growth rate of 148 (sic) [compound annual growth rate of the index at 148], it's a very healthy rate of growth over the last three years which means that the growth has been faster post- pandemic than it has been pre-pandemic. So those are key takeaway.

And then you take the debit part of the business. It's indexing in the 150s, which is again, an even higher rate of growth. And that's driven by the fact that the cash digitization engine is in incredibly good shape.

Through the pandemic, as you know, more people have gotten comfortable with using digital forms of payment. More merchants have realized that they have to accept digital forms of payment and infrastructures for paying digitally have gotten better. In particular, more and more people are embracing e-commerce, even in categories they didn't do before.

So that explains a lot of why debit has been growing so strongly and even faster than it was pre-COVID and has stayed resilient even as credit has recovered. And if you look at the numbers for credit, the index is about 140 and that on a compound annual growth rate, again is faster than it was pre-COVID which would mean that credit which was slow to recover, has not only gotten back to the pre-COVID trend line, but is now getting past it.

So, again quite a bit of strength there and what we see here is not that dissimilar to what we're seeing around the world. And if you look below the surface across spending categories, it's fairly intuitive in that, for a while people stayed at home because they couldn't do anything else and bought a lot of product.

Now people are spending on services, so that thing is - the pendulum is swinging back to - it swung towards product, it's swinging back towards services. We don't see much difference between essential goods people are