Visa : Transcript ( PDF 264 KB )

So for our last fireside chat of the conference, I'm excited to welcome back Visa. We have Ryan McInerney, President of the company. It's great to have him with us. Obviously, it's very timely because there's so much happening in the space.
Okay, Russia, Ukraine. So, first, I mean, our number one priority is ensuring the safety and security of our colleagues and their families who are directly impacted. And unfortunately, we have a number of colleagues and their families who are directly impacted. So we've been working very, very hard on that.
We're in the process of complying with all the applicable global sanctions issued by different jurisdictions. And as part of that compliance, we've suspended access to Visa for certain clients. Some of the sanctions are very clear, those regarding SDNs or specially designated nationals. For these sanctions, essentially Visa is required to suspend access to the Visa network for any companies that are listed as SDNs. And the implications are for domestic and cross-border transactions from cards issued by SDNs, they're not processed over our network domestically or internationally, and any transactions that are acquired by SDNs are also not processed.
So we don't - in those examples, we don't generate revenue from any of those transaction types, even if [indiscernible] (00:02:09) is processing them. And then, there's other sanctions that we're still sorting through, those for other banks, for SWIFT, for central banks - for the central bank. And I guess I would just say it's a very fluid and very evolving situation. It's difficult to reasonably estimate the full potential financial impact of the situation to Visa right now. But we did release yesterday that in 2021, total net revenues from Russia, including revenues driven by domestic as well as cross-border activities into or out of the company - I'm sorry, the country, were approximately 4% of our global net revenues, and total net revenues from Ukraine were approximately 1%. And as things evolve and we gain more insight and more clarity, we'll certainly let you know.
I appreciate that. And I guess when we think about those revenues from Russia, is there a counteracting expense? Like, is there an expense inside of G&A for switching costs on the domestic network or is that a truly net number, the 4%?
Okay. Perfect. Maybe we shift gears a little bit, talk about the pandemic and how that's accelerated digitization and consumer behavior. Now that we're getting into more normalized environment, maybe you could just talk about which behavioral changes you think will stick and those where you seem to think there might be a reversion back to something that we saw pre-pandemic?
Yeah. Great question, Sanjay. I think - because I think when the book is written on the pandemic as it relates to payments, it will have been a massive accelerant of the digitization of cash and commerce around the world, which has been and we think will be - continue to be very good for our business.
At the highest level, during the pandemic, we saw an acceleration of cash digitization around the world and we're confident that it's going to continue into the future. And we saw a massive acceleration of buyers and sellers into digital payments. This will continue. We saw a significant acceleration of tap-to-pay adoption, especially in the US, that'll continue. Debit, we believe, will remain strong even as credit comes back. E-commerce will remain strong even as face-to-face returns, and cross-border travel's poised for a strong recovery.
I guess if I dig deeper into a couple of those things, the first is that the accelerate - overall, the acceleration of cash digitization is going to continue. We see cash to digital payments on our own network with our own data because we see both point-of-sale transactions, but we also see ATM transactions.
In 2021, what we call global debit cash volumes, which is really cash withdrawn at ATMs using Visa cards, it increased 4%, while debit payments grew 23%, and both of those are on a constant dollar basis. So you're seeing significant outstripping of cash payments from digital payments.
In the card-present environment, the thing that I would say is that people just don't want to touch cash. They didn't want to touch it during the pandemic for obvious health reasons. But I think what they found as we move from a pandemic to an endemic is, it's just - using a Visa card or a Visa credential is just a - it's a safer, simpler, better way to pay and they just like it more.
So tap-to-pay is a great example of that. In the last - I think it was the last quarter, seven countries saw their tap- to-pay penetration increased by 10 percentage points or more. And obviously, we're well into the pandemic. And in the US, we're nearing 20% tap-to-pay penetration. And where you guys are sitting now in New York City, it's 45%.
So to put that in perspective, if you go back a few years ago, before the pandemic, all of you were asking us, is tap-to-pay ever going to happen in the US. And as we sit here today, close to one out of every two face-to-face transactions in New York City are taps, and a big chunk of those used to be cash. So, we're seeing a big shift from cash to Visa payments.
And as I mentioned earlier, we think this digitization's likely to persist. People just have found - whether they might have been a first-time grocery e-commerce user during the pandemic or a first time tap-to-pay user or they might have been a seller who didn't enable tap-to-pay or e-commerce, and what they're finding is, it is just a better way to buy and to sell. And so we're seeing those trends continue.
And I think the exciting news is the opportunity remains enormous. There's still $18 trillion of cash around the world spend every year, a number that's actually been growing, not shrinking, and that's the B2C environment. And beyond that, when you look at B2B and P2P and B2C and G2C, it's another $185 trillion of annual flow. So that's kind of how I think about what's happened and what's going to continue.
I guess the last thing I'd say that I alluded to at the beginning is cross-border. Digitization is going to continue and cross-border is going to recover. On our last earnings call, we shared - I think we shared with everyone our belief that travel cross-border spending will recover to about 90% of 2019 levels at the end of our fiscal year. That's excluding kind of intra-Europe transactions. And we just released metrics yesterday for the full months of January and February, which I'm sure you and your audience saw, and we see this playing out. If you look at the February numbers for cross-border, card not present, I think, was at 169%, up 4 points, and travel-relatedcross-border was up 10 points to 81%.
So there's a lot of tailwinds for our business coming out of the pandemic.
Absolutely. I guess this pandemic period was also the period of financial disruptors, right. Like a lot of disruptors came public, a lot of capital flowed into the disrupting names, and maybe at the expense of investing in Visa and Mastercard and others, right? So I'm curious in your mind what you think the market is missing because it doesn't seem like the momentum has slowed for you, yet, clearly, the investment sentiment has shifted some.
So I think there's some cyclicality to investors sentiment as it relates to some of these things as kind of the only way I can explain it over time because as you said, we have tremendous momentum. If you look back over time, there's been several periods where there have been potentially disruptive forces for Visa. You go back to MCX and the various other merchant networks and wallets that happened over time, or I mean, you go back and you look at what Softcard, previously named Isis, and some of the other MNO-driven networks and wallets were trying to do. We had Chase Pay and other bank-driven wallet and networks around the world. And then, you go back several years ago, we saw the rise of closed ecosystem digital wallets in Southeast Asia, for example, the Gojeks, the M-Pesas in Africa, the LINE Pays in Japan. And of course, we've got PayPal. We've got Apple Pay. We've got Google Pay. And now we've got, as you say, a tremendous wave of fintech players.
And I think what we have shown consistently is that we can lean in, we can work with these partners, we can create value for the partners and we can take what were potentially disruptive players and turn them into very beneficial partners. We can be a beneficial partner for them and they can become quite a beneficial partner for us.