Visa : Transcript ( PDF 264 KB )

I appreciate that. And I guess when we think about those revenues from Russia, is there a counteracting expense? Like, is there an expense inside of G&A for switching costs on the domestic network or is that a truly net number, the 4%?

The 4% in net revenue number, we haven't released any information about expenses. As I mentioned earlier, as we get more clarity on things, we'll certainly let you all know.

Okay. Perfect. Maybe we shift gears a little bit, talk about the pandemic and how that's accelerated digitization and consumer behavior. Now that we're getting into more normalized environment, maybe you could just talk about which behavioral changes you think will stick and those where you seem to think there might be a reversion back to something that we saw pre-pandemic?

Yeah. Great question, Sanjay. I think - because I think when the book is written on the pandemic as it relates to payments, it will have been a massive accelerant of the digitization of cash and commerce around the world, which has been and we think will be - continue to be very good for our business.

At the highest level, during the pandemic, we saw an acceleration of cash digitization around the world and we're confident that it's going to continue into the future. And we saw a massive acceleration of buyers and sellers into digital payments. This will continue. We saw a significant acceleration of tap-to-pay adoption, especially in the US, that'll continue. Debit, we believe, will remain strong even as credit comes back. E-commerce will remain strong even as face-to-face returns, and cross-border travel's poised for a strong recovery.

I guess if I dig deeper into a couple of those things, the first is that the accelerate - overall, the acceleration of cash digitization is going to continue. We see cash to digital payments on our own network with our own data because we see both point-of-sale transactions, but we also see ATM transactions.

In 2021, what we call global debit cash volumes, which is really cash withdrawn at ATMs using Visa cards, it increased 4%, while debit payments grew 23%, and both of those are on a constant dollar basis. So you're seeing significant outstripping of cash payments from digital payments.

In the card-present environment, the thing that I would say is that people just don't want to touch cash. They didn't want to touch it during the pandemic for obvious health reasons. But I think what they found as we move from a pandemic to an endemic is, it's just - using a Visa card or a Visa credential is just a - it's a safer, simpler, better way to pay and they just like it more.

So tap-to-pay is a great example of that. In the last - I think it was the last quarter, seven countries saw their tap- to-pay penetration increased by 10 percentage points or more. And obviously, we're well into the pandemic. And in the US, we're nearing 20% tap-to-pay penetration. And where you guys are sitting now in New York City, it's 45%.