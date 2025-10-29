In its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday evening, Visa announced that its board of directors has decided to increase its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.67 per share, with the first payment due in early December.



In the last three months of 2024-25, the payment solutions group posted adjusted net income (non-GAAP) up 10% to $2.98 per share, with revenues growing 12% to $10.7bn.



This revenue growth was driven by continued strong momentum in payment volumes (+9%), cross-border volumes (+12%) and processed transactions (+10%), at constant dollar rates.



For the full year, Visa saw its adjusted EPS grow 14% to $11.47, with revenue up 11% to $40bn, "underscoring the sustainability of its diversified business model," according to CEO Ryan McInerney.