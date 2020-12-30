Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa Inc.    V

VISA INC.

(V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

12/30/2020 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $218.53, up $4.16 or 1.94%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Would be the first record close since Sept. 2, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2020, when it rose 2.23%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2020, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 11, 2020, when it rose 7.62%

-- Up 3.89% month-to-date

-- Up 16.3% year-to-date

-- Up 16.3% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2019), when it closed at $187.90

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 60.99% from its 52-week closing low of $135.74 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $219.24; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Up 2.27% at today's intraday high

-- Fourth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 27.37 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:23:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1148ET

All news about VISA INC.
11:49aVISA : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23Visa continues Pornhub ban, to allow card use on some of its parent's sites
RE
12/23Visa continues Pornhub ban, to allow card use on some of its parent's sites
RE
12/23Gift Cards Are the Go-To Holiday Gifts of 2020
DJ
12/21ICICI BANK CANADA : Visa* Debit Card launched
BU
12/16VISA : and Visa Foundation Extend Support of Minority-led Small Businesses
BU
12/10Mastercard, Visa halt payments on Pornhub over allegations of child sex-abuse..
RE
12/08Pornhub bans video downloads following report of alleged child abuse content
RE
12/06Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
RE
12/03Airline Cards Lose Luster as Coronavirus Persists
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 165 M - -
Net income 2021 11 700 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 501 B 501 B -
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart VISA INC.
Duration : Period :
Visa Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 227,54 $
Last Close Price 214,37 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA INC.14.09%501 042
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED15.37%345 594
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.113.58%270 696
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.54.03%34 489
AVAST PLC19.26%7 502
MIMECAST LIMITED30.13%3 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ