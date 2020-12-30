Visa : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $218.53, up $4.16 or 1.94%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Would be the first record close since Sept. 2, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2020, when it rose 2.23%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2020, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 11, 2020, when it rose 7.62%

-- Up 3.89% month-to-date

-- Up 16.3% year-to-date

-- Up 16.3% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2019), when it closed at $187.90

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 60.99% from its 52-week closing low of $135.74 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $219.24; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Up 2.27% at today's intraday high

-- Fourth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 27.37 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:23:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1148ET