Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa Inc.    V

VISA INC.

(V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Resistance at the Justice Department

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

By AnnaMaria Andriotis, Brent Kendall and Peter Rudegeair

Visa Inc.'s $5.3 billion deal to buy a key player in the financial-technology space is in jeopardy because of antitrust concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department could decide soon whether it will sue to block Visa's acquisition of Plaid Inc., a firm that provides the technological infrastructure underpinning an array of next-generation financial apps. After spending the better part of the year scrutinizing the deal, the department is concerned it could limit nascent competition in the payments sector, people familiar with the matter said.

The Justice Department has been making preparations for potential litigation, including lining up potential witnesses for a trial, some of the people said. No final decision has been made.

Spokespeople for Visa, Plaid and the Justice Department declined to comment.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com, Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com and Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1331ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.10% 41.3 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
VISA INC. -1.57% 190.07 Delayed Quote.2.75%
WTI 2.81% 39.645 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VISA INC.
01:39pVisa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Depa..
DJ
01:32pVisa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Resistance at the Justice De..
DJ
10/23VISA INC. : annual earnings release
10/21Why Central Banks Want to Create Their Own Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin
DJ
10/21VISA : Tap to Phone Transforms Payment Acceptance for Sellers Worldwide
BU
10/09Visa, JPMorgan Are Already Preparing for Potential Quantum Cyberattacks
DJ
10/08Mastercard backs card issuing start-up Marqeta
RE
10/07VISA INC. : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
10/01General Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You By Goldman Sachs
DJ
09/21VISA : Helps Prepare Small Businesses for the Holiday Buying Season as National ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 780 M - -
Net income 2020 11 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 411 B 411 B -
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart VISA INC.
Duration : Period :
Visa Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 224,58 $
Last Close Price 193,07 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA INC.2.75%410 827
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED6.52%318 397
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.82.32%231 398
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.0.16%21 996
AVAST PLC10.76%6 711
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.40.23%2 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group