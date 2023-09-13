By Ben Glickman

Visa said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it would engage with stockholders on a potential amendment to its certificate of incorporation.

The payments company said in the filing that the amendments would allow Visa to release transfer restrictions on some of its Class B stock, which currently cannot be sold or converted until all U.S. covered litigation involving Visa is resolved.

The amendment is meant to mitigate the market impact that could result from releasing restrictions on Class B stock on a single day.

The company said that it was "an appropriate time" for the amendments because it had made "significant progress" on litigation.

The proposed amendment would create a new sub-class of stock, Class B-2 stock. Class B stockholders would have the option to convert some or all of their stock into the B-2 stock or Class C stock. Once the exchange offer is completed, the company would be able to release the transfer restrictions on up to half of the Class B common stock from the previous exchange offer.

