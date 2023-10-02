By Sabela Ojea

Visa is launching a new $100 million venture initiative to invest in AI-generative startups.

The credit-card giant on Monday said its corporate venture arm Visa Ventures will be in charge of the investments as it looks to further develop AI technologies and applications.

"While much of generative AI so far has been focused on tasks and content creation, this technology will soon not only reshape how we live and work, but it will also meaningfully change commerce in ways we need to understand," Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell said.

Visa Ventures has been investing in and partnering with companies focused on innovating payments and commerce since 2007.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-02-23 1644ET