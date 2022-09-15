Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Visaka Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509055   INE392A01013

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(509055)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
625.45 INR   +2.21%
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Visaka Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05Visaka Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/20Visaka Industries Begins Commercial Production at New Panel Unit in Tamilnadu, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visaka Industries : Closure of operations of any unit/division

09/15/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Ref: VILSTEX/ClosureOfOperations/FY2023/55

Date:15.09.2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

The Senior General Manager,

Plot No. C/1G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Listing Compliances, Floor 25,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code - VISAKAIND

Scrip Code - 509055

Dear Sir/s,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 about closure of manufacturing activities of AC unit situated at Patancheru at Sy No. 315, Yelumala (V), Hyderabad, Telangana.

With reference to above, we are to inform you that the Management has decided to close the AC Unit at Patancheru at Sy No. 315, Yelumala (V), Hyderabad, Telangana.

Particulars of closure of unit as required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 September 09, 2015:

a date of such binding agreement, if any, entered for sale of

NA

such unit/division if any

b

amount & percentage of turnover or revenue or income and

Turnover in 2021-22.

net worth of the listed entity contributed by such unit or

Rs.66.84 Cores (4.8% of the Total

division during the last financial year

Turnover of the Company)

c

date of closure or estimated time of closure

Immediate effect

d

reasons for closure

As a part of Strategic Business Plan

Due to changing market dynamics over the years, the Company has reoriented itself to address the high potential markets.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ramakanth Kunapuli

Assistant Vice President & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Visaka Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
