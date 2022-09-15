Visaka Industries : Closure of operations of any unit/division

Ref: VILSTEX/ClosureOfOperations/FY2023/55 Date:15.09.2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, The Senior General Manager, Plot No. C/1G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Listing Compliances, Floor 25, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code - VISAKAIND Scrip Code - 509055 Dear Sir/s,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 about closure of manufacturing activities of AC unit situated at Patancheru at Sy No. 315, Yelumala (V), Hyderabad, Telangana.

With reference to above, we are to inform you that the Management has decided to close the AC Unit at Patancheru at Sy No. 315, Yelumala (V), Hyderabad, Telangana.

Particulars of closure of unit as required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 September 09, 2015:

a date of such binding agreement, if any, entered for sale of NA such unit/division if any b amount & percentage of turnover or revenue or income and Turnover in 2021-22. net worth of the listed entity contributed by such unit or Rs.66.84 Cores (4.8% of the Total division during the last financial year Turnover of the Company) c date of closure or estimated time of closure Immediate effect d reasons for closure As a part of Strategic Business Plan

Due to changing market dynamics over the years, the Company has reoriented itself to address the high potential markets.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ramakanth Kunapuli

Assistant Vice President & Company Secretary