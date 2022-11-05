Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Visaka Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509055   INE392A01013

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(509055)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
483.10 INR   -4.68%
10/18CARE Retains AA- Rating on Visaka Industries' Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
09/15Visaka Industries Plans to Close Unit in Patancheru, India
MT
09/15Visaka Industries : Closure of operations of any unit/division
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visaka Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/05/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: VILSTEX/ConCall/FY2023/64

Date:05.11.2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

The Senior General Manager,

Plot No. C / 1G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Listing Compliances, Floor 25, P. J. Towers, Dalal

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code - VISAKAIND

Scrip Code - 509055

ISIN CODE: INE392A01013

Sub: Intimation - Schedule of Analyst / Investors' Meet / Earnings Conference Call on audited financial results of the company (standalone & consolidated) for second quarter / half year ended 30.09.2022

Dear Sir/s,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), the details of schedule of Earnings Q2-FY2023 Conference Call is as under:

Date and Time of Meeting

Representing Visaka

Participants

Monday, November 7, 2022

Mr. G Vamsi Krishna, Joint Managing Director

Mr. Shafiulla, Chief Financial Officer

Open to all

16:00 HRS (IST)

Mr. Vinay Bathija, Head - Investor Relations

Copy of invitation containing dial-in details and diamond pass link is enclosed herewith and the same is also made available on the website of the company at http://www.visaka.co/analysts/investors.

This is for your information and Dissemination purposes please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ramakanth Kunapuli

AVP & Company Secretary

Encl.: Copy of Invitation

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Q2 & H1 FY23 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Pleased to invite you for a conference call to present and discuss

Q2 & H1 FY2023 Results

on Monday, 07th Nov 2022, 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time

The call will be represented by:

Mr. G Vamsi Krishna, Joint Managing Director

Mr. Shafiulla, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Vinay Bathija, Head - Investor Relations

Please pre-register to avoid wait time

Diamond Pass Link:

CLICK HERE

Dial in

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1386 / +91 22 7115 8287

USA: 1866 7462 133

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

UK: 0808 1011 573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

For further queries reach

vinay.bathija@visaka.in

Mobile: 9920062766

Conference Call Transcript will made available on the company websitewithin 7 working days

Disclaimer

Visaka Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
10/18CARE Retains AA- Rating on Visaka Industries' Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
09/15Visaka Industries Plans to Close Unit in Patancheru, India
MT
09/15Visaka Industries : Closure of operations of any unit/division
PU
09/15Visaka Industries Limited Announces Closure of Manufacturing Activities of AC Unit
CI
08/08Transcript : Visaka Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05Visaka Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
07/20Visaka Industries Begins Commercial Production at New Panel Unit in Tamilnadu, India
MT
07/20Visaka Industries Limited Announces Commencement of Commercial Production at Udumalpet ..
CI
06/17Transcript : Visaka Industries Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/26VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 713 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2023 1 343 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,23x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 8 348 M 102 M 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 971
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Visaka Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 483,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saroja Vivekanand Gaddam Managing Director & Executive Director
Vamsi Krishna Gaddam Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Shafiulla Singanamala Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance & Accounts
Vivekanand Gaddam Chairman
Ramakanth Kunapuli Secretary, Compliance Officer & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-22.60%106
CRH PLC-19.64%26 227
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-11.37%23 454
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-18.57%22 466
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-24.74%20 680
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.61%13 860