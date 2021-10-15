Log in
VisasQ : FY ending February 2022 2Q Financial Results Presentation

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
2nd Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal year ending Feb 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • We have acquired Coleman Research Group. Growing into a knowledge platform with transaction volume exceeding 10 billion yen, over 400,000 registered experts, and 7 global bases
  • In first six-months of this year, transaction volume of VQ was up 75% year on year. Forecast earnings for the full fiscal year have been revised upwards
  • Coleman has also delivered its best ever results. From the next fiscal year, Coleman will contribute to VQ's full-year results

2

Connecting Insights and Aspirations Across the Globe

We enable and enhance innovation across the globe by creating the world best platform that maximizes the value of knowledge and opinions obtained from experience, and seamlessly aggregates and shares them as insights beyond boundaries of organizations, generations and regions.

3

Table of contents

1. Acquisition of Coleman

A)

B)

VQʼs Strategy

Coleman's Strengths

2. Earnings forecast Appendix

4

A) VQʼs Strategy

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VisasQ Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 630 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2022 420 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 133x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 117 M 494 M 493 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart VISASQ INC.
Duration : Period :
VisasQ Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISASQ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 340,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiko Hashiba President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Yasuoka CFO, Director & Manager-Corporate Group
Soshi Hanamura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hidetoshi Uriu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yurika Imuta Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISASQ INC.42.15%494
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.33%591 568
NETFLIX, INC.17.21%278 729
PROSUS N.V.-18.48%261 310
AIRBNB, INC.16.14%107 523
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.00%88 320