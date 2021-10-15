VisasQ : FY ending February 2022 2Q Financial Results Presentation
10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
2nd Quarter Financial Results
Fiscal year ending Feb 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
We have acquired Coleman Research Group. Growing into a knowledge platform with transaction volume exceeding 10 billion yen, over 400,000 registered experts, and 7 global bases
In first six-months of this year, transaction volume of VQ was up 75% year on year. Forecast earnings for the full fiscal year have been revised upwards
Coleman has also delivered its best ever results. From the next fiscal year, Coleman will contribute to VQ's full-year results
Connecting Insights and Aspirations Across the Globe
We enable and enhance innovation across the globe by creating the world best platform that maximizes the value of knowledge and opinions obtained from experience, and seamlessly aggregates and shares them as insights beyond boundaries of organizations, generations and regions.
Table of contents
1. Acquisition of Coleman
A)
B)
VQʼs Strategy
Coleman's Strengths
2. Earnings forecast Appendix
A) VQʼs Strategy
