Visco Trade Associates Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is engaged in the business of investment, trading of shares, and providing loans. It is mainly into investing in, acquiring, and holding shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, warrants, obligations, or other securities issued or guaranteed by any Company constituted or carrying on business in India and by any government, state, or public body or authority. The Company is focused on the business of financing and advancing short- and long-term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of persons by whatever name called, either on securities such as land, buildings, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade, or on guarantees on such terms. Its subsidiaries include Chowrasta Stores Pvt. Ltd, Marudhar Vintrade Pvt Ltd, Skypack Vanijya Pvt Ltd, and Lambodar Vintrade Pvt. Ltd.