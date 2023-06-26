​Viscofan Group, the world leader in meat casings, will release its 2023 First Half results on July 27, 2023 at the Spanish Stock Exchange closing time.

On July 28, 2023 at 09:30 am (Madrid Time), Viscofan will do a conference with financial analysts, during which the most relevant aspect of 2023 First Half results will be addressed. It will take place in the Hotel Wellington (Duque de Wellington room) - Calle Velázquez 8, Madrid (Spain). Likewise, registered financial analysts will be enabled virtual access to attend virtually.

To confirm on-site or virtual assistance please contact info-inv@viscofan.com



