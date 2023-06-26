Viscofan Group, the world leader in meat casings, will release its 2023 First Half results on July 27, 2023 at the Spanish Stock Exchange closing time.
On July 28, 2023 at 09:30 am (Madrid Time), Viscofan will do a conference with financial analysts, during which the most relevant aspect of 2023 First Half results will be addressed. It will take place in the Hotel Wellington (Duque de Wellington room) - Calle Velázquez 8, Madrid (Spain). Likewise, registered financial analysts will be enabled virtual access to attend virtually.
To confirm on-site or virtual assistance please contact info-inv@viscofan.com
Viscofan SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the packaging industry, mainly for meat products. The Company focuses on the manufacture and distribution of artificial castings, as well as plastic films that are used for separation of sliced food. Its products range includes cellulose, collagen, fibrous and plastic castings. In addition, it designs and produces packing machinery, as well as provides related spare parts. The Company also sells electric power, which is produced by cogeneration systems. The Company operates manufacturing plants and sales offices in Spain, Serbia, Czech Republic, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, China and the United States, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Nanopack, Technology and Packaging SL, Naturin Viscofan GmbH and Viscofan Centroamerica Comercial SA.