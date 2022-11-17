Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Viscofan, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIS   ES0184262212

VISCOFAN, S.A.

(VIS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-11-17 am EST
57.05 EUR   +0.62%
12:29pViscofan S A : Announcement of the payment of an interim dividend
PU
10/20Viscofan, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20Viscofan S A : Group releases 3Q22 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Viscofan S A : Announcement of the payment of an interim dividend

11/17/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​The Board of Directors of Viscofan S.A. at the meeting held on November 17th, 2022, has agreed to distribute an interim dividend against 2022 results of 1.40 euros per share.

The payment of this dividend shall be executed on December 22nd, 2022.

Date established to determine the shareholders that are eligible to receive the dividend (record date) is December 21st, 2022.

Date from which the stock will trade without the entitlement to receive dividend (ex-date) is December 20th, 2022.

Disclaimer

Viscofan SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VISCOFAN, S.A.
12:29pViscofan S A : Announcement of the payment of an interim dividend
PU
10/20Viscofan, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
10/20Viscofan S A : Group releases 3Q22 results
PU
07/28Viscofan, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Viscofan S A : Group releases its January-June 2022 results
PU
07/05Insekt Label Biotech S.L announced that it has received $4.69 million in funding from C..
CI
06/28Viscofan S A : First Half 2022 release date
PU
05/31VISCOFAN. S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29VISCOFAN. S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/28Viscofan, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISCOFAN, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 142 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2022 141 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2022 60,2 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 2 616 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart VISCOFAN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viscofan, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOFAN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 56,70 €
Average target price 68,47 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Executive Chairman
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
César Arraiza Armendariz Chief Strategy, Organization & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOFAN, S.A.-0.35%2 722
AMCOR PLC-2.66%17 315
BALL CORPORATION-43.14%17 184
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-14.45%15 105
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-28.48%9 389
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-7.73%8 298