Viscofan S A : Announcement of the payment of an interim dividend

​The Board of Directors of Viscofan S.A. at the meeting held on November 17th, 2022, has agreed to distribute an interim dividend against 2022 results of 1.40 euros per share.

The payment of this dividend shall be executed on December 22nd, 2022.

Date established to determine the shareholders that are eligible to receive the dividend (record date) is December 21st, 2022.

Date from which the stock will trade without the entitlement to receive dividend (ex-date) is December 20th, 2022.