Changes in the Composition of the Board and its Committees. Change of Chairmanship model and appointment of First Executive

​1.- Changes in the Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees.

In the meeting that the Board of Directors of Viscofan S.A. (the "Company" or "Viscofan") has maintained today, December 20, Ms. Carmen de Pablo Redondo, external independent director, has made effective her resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and its Audit Committee. This resignation has been preceded by a letter addressed to all the directors in which she has explained that her major professional responsibilities as Director of Finance, Strategy, Sustainability, M&A and Systems in her company make it difficult for her at the present time to adequately combine the functions required as a director in Viscofan.

The Board of Directors thanks Ms. De Pablo for her work and efforts as director during her membership.

To fill the vacancy left by Ms. de Pablo, and at the proposal of the Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed through co-optation Ms. Verónica Pascual Boé as independent external director. Ms. Verónica Pascual Boé has accepted the appointment of herself as a director of the Company and Mr. Andrés Arizkorreta García, also at the proposal of the Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee, as a member of the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy of Ms. Carmen de Pablo Redondo.

2. Change from executive to non-executive chairmanship model and appointment of First Executive.

The Board of Directors, at the same meeting on December 20, made effective the change in model from an executive chairmanship to a non-executive chairmanship, which includes the appointment of a First Executive, all in the terms anticipated by the Company in the communication of date March 15, 2023 (registration number 21351). Consequently:

- Mr. José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, with effect from the date of January 1, 2024, ceases to hold his executive functions in the Company and in the Group, continuing his mandate as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and has therefore joined the category "other external directors".

- Mr. José Antonio Canales García, current CEO, has been appointed First Executive of Viscofan also with effect from January 1, 2024.