Viscofan S A : Group releases 3Q22 results

​Main highlights of the July-September 2022 results:

• Results in line with growth expectations for 2022FY in EBITDA and in Net profit, and above in revenue.

• Revenue was €305.3 million, 24.3% up year-on-year.

• EBITDA was €68.0 million, 6.1% up year-on-year.

• Higher volumes, price increases, operational strength, and Forex offset the strong pressure from inflation in the cost of raw materials, energy, and wages.

• Net profit was €40.2 million, 12.8% up year-on-year.

• Accumulated Capex as of September 2022 amounted to €69.5 million, reflecting the progress on capacity investment and transformation plans set out in the Strategic Plan Beyond25.

• €56.4 million of net bank debt in September 2022 compared to €1.8 million at December 2021.

• José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, Chairman of the Viscofan Group:

"In 2022 we are facing a very tough and volatile environment marked by the uncertainty due to the sharp inflation in production inputs, the energy crisis in Europe, the disruptions in supply chains, the persistence of COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, we must highlight the strength of the results obtained by Viscofan thanks to the efforts of the more than 5,200 people who make up the Group and the multiple initiatives carried out over many years aimed at strengthening the strategic pillars of Service, Technology, Cost, and Sustainability.

Within this environment, we continue to foresee the future with ambition, and we maintain our growth vocation intact, supported by the new available capacity and the planned investments to take advantage of the growth opportunities within our Beyond25 strategic plan".

