  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Viscofan, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VIS   ES0184262212

VISCOFAN, S.A.

(VIS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-20 am EDT
60.30 EUR   +0.17%
12:10pViscofan S A : Group releases 3Q22 results
PU
07/28Viscofan, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Viscofan S A : Group releases its January-June 2022 results
PU
Viscofan S A : Group releases 3Q22 results

10/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
​Main highlights of the July-September 2022 results:

• Results in line with growth expectations for 2022FY in EBITDA and in Net profit, and above in revenue.

• Revenue was €305.3 million, 24.3% up year-on-year.

• EBITDA was €68.0 million, 6.1% up year-on-year.

• Higher volumes, price increases, operational strength, and Forex offset the strong pressure from inflation in the cost of raw materials, energy, and wages.

• Net profit was €40.2 million, 12.8% up year-on-year.

• Accumulated Capex as of September 2022 amounted to €69.5 million, reflecting the progress on capacity investment and transformation plans set out in the Strategic Plan Beyond25.

• €56.4 million of net bank debt in September 2022 compared to €1.8 million at December 2021.

• José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, Chairman of the Viscofan Group:

"In 2022 we are facing a very tough and volatile environment marked by the uncertainty due to the sharp inflation in production inputs, the energy crisis in Europe, the disruptions in supply chains, the persistence of COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, we must highlight the strength of the results obtained by Viscofan thanks to the efforts of the more than 5,200 people who make up the Group and the multiple initiatives carried out over many years aimed at strengthening the strategic pillars of Service, Technology, Cost, and Sustainability.

Within this environment, we continue to foresee the future with ambition, and we maintain our growth vocation intact, supported by the new available capacity and the planned investments to take advantage of the growth opportunities within our Beyond25 strategic plan".

You can see all results information on the Investor Relations site. LINK​

Disclaimer

Viscofan SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 123 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2022 140 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 58,8 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 2 778 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 220
Free-Float 93,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 60,20 €
Average target price 67,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Executive Chairman
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
César Arraiza Armendariz Chief Strategy, Organization & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOFAN, S.A.5.80%2 718
AMCOR PLC-7.91%16 382
BALL CORPORATION-47.93%15 382
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-20.92%13 917
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-24.90%9 960
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-3.35%8 469