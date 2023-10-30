​Main conclusions of the January-September 2023 results:

•Revenue increased by 6.1% to €926.2 million, and by 7.9% in like-for-like terms.



• EBITDA increased by 1.1% to €192.6 million, and by 8.9% in like-for-like terms.

• Net profit was 4.1% lower at €100.8 million.

• Net bank debt in September 2023 at €108.6 million was 24.7% lower than the €144.2 million in June 2023 driven by the improvement in cash flow generation in the quarter thanks to the lower investment needs and initiatives to reduce working capital.

• José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, Chairman of the Viscofan Group: "Inventory adjustment initiatives by casing customers are causing worse than expected market performance, particularly in the Asia Pacific area.

This temporary market situation coincides with a high-cost environment and an unfavourable currency environment that is putting pressure on our margins.

On the other hand, from an operational point of view, the Viscofan Group continues to show great strength, where the results obtained in the machines with the new technology and the cost control implemented allow us to achieve solid growth in revenue and EBITDA in like-for-like terms, reinforcing our vision about the expected margin improvement for 2024 and our Beyond25 strategic plan".

