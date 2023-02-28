Viscofan S A : releases its 2022FY results

​Main highlights of the January-December 2022 results:

• Growth in the main financial figures leading revenue and EBITDA above the guidance set for the full year 2022, and in line in terms of Net Profit, despite a more adverse than expected cost environment.



• €1,201.0 million in revenue, 23.9% higher than in the previous year.

• €267.2 million in EBITDA, growth of 8.3% vs 2021.

• €139.4 million in Net Profit, an increase of 4.8% vs 2021.

• €101.3 million of net bank debt at December 2022, above €1.8 million at December 2021 with a strong pace of investment activity in the year, bringing the cumulative CapEx at December 2022 to €125.6 million, an all-time high of investment reflecting progress on the capacity increase and transformation plans set out in the Beyond25 strategic plan.

• €1.95 per share of total shareholder remuneration proposed in the 2022 profit distribution, an increase of 6.0% compared to €1.84 per share in the previous year.

• José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, Chairman of the Viscofan Group:

"I would like to highlight the extraordinary performance of the 5,300 people who work at Viscofan, with record results in revenue, EBITDA and Net profit despite having faced one of the most adverse contexts in our history with an unprecedented inflation of production inputs.

The energy crisis in Europe, disruptions in supply chains, the persistence of COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine have tested the strength and flexibility of our business model, as well as our ability to adapt through commercial discipline, service assurance, operational optimisation, and cost control.

In parallel, we have boosted our investment activity, and we have carried out on time and budget the main investment projects planned in the first year of the Beyond25 Strategic Plan and accelerating others to respond to the higher demand for casings.

Thus, we face 2023 with optimism and we foresee growth in the main financial figures."

