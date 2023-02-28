Advanced search
    VIS   ES0184262212

VISCOFAN, S.A.

(VIS)
2023-02-28
60.60 EUR   -0.74%
01/26Viscofan S A : 2022 full year results release date and Presentation
PU
2022VISCOFAN, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Viscofan S A : carries out the first tests with green hydrogen on Bergen Engines cogeneration engines.
PU
Viscofan S A : releases its 2022FY results

02/28/2023
Main highlights of the January-December 2022 results:

• Growth in the main financial figures leading revenue and EBITDA above the guidance set for the full year 2022, and in line in terms of Net Profit, despite a more adverse than expected cost environment.

• €1,201.0 million in revenue, 23.9% higher than in the previous year.

• €267.2 million in EBITDA, growth of 8.3% vs 2021.

• €139.4 million in Net Profit, an increase of 4.8% vs 2021.

• €101.3 million of net bank debt at December 2022, above €1.8 million at December 2021 with a strong pace of investment activity in the year, bringing the cumulative CapEx at December 2022 to €125.6 million, an all-time high of investment reflecting progress on the capacity increase and transformation plans set out in the Beyond25 strategic plan.

• €1.95 per share of total shareholder remuneration proposed in the 2022 profit distribution, an increase of 6.0% compared to €1.84 per share in the previous year.

• José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, Chairman of the Viscofan Group:

"I would like to highlight the extraordinary performance of the 5,300 people who work at Viscofan, with record results in revenue, EBITDA and Net profit despite having faced one of the most adverse contexts in our history with an unprecedented inflation of production inputs.

The energy crisis in Europe, disruptions in supply chains, the persistence of COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine have tested the strength and flexibility of our business model, as well as our ability to adapt through commercial discipline, service assurance, operational optimisation, and cost control.

In parallel, we have boosted our investment activity, and we have carried out on time and budget the main investment projects planned in the first year of the Beyond25 Strategic Plan and accelerating others to respond to the higher demand for casings.

Thus, we face 2023 with optimism and we foresee growth in the main financial figures."

Please, find all results information on the Investor Relations site LINK

Viscofan SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 159 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
Net income 2022 140 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2022 80,7 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 2 817 M 2 985 M 2 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends VISCOFAN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 61,05 €
Average target price 68,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Executive Chairman
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
César Arraiza Armendariz Chief Strategy, Organization & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOFAN, S.A.1.41%2 985
BALL CORPORATION9.70%17 639
AMCOR PLC-4.87%16 564
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION0.36%14 700
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.44%10 286
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.12.36%8 463