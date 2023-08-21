Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Martin
Last name(s):Heuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
8.5500 EUR17100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
8.5500 EUR17100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet:www.viscom.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

85309  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp