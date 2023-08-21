

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Martin Last name(s): Heuser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG

b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.5500 EUR 17100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.5500 EUR 17100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

