PRESS RELEASE : Viscom AG achieves annual forecast -2

SEGMENT INFORMATION

2020 2019 EUROPE Revenue KEUR 41,487 56,568 EBIT KEUR -7,102 3,075 EBIT-Margin % -17.1 5.4 AMERICAS Revenue KEUR 9,131 13,311 EBIT KEUR 778 350 EBIT-Margin % 8.5 2.6 ASIA Revenue KEUR 10,944 18,677 EBIT KEUR 606 573 EBIT-Margin % 5.5 3.1 EBIT consolidation effects KEUR -261 19

