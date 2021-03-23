PRESS RELEASE : Viscom AG achieves annual forecast -2

SEGMENT INFORMATION
2020 2019
EUROPE
Revenue KEUR 41,487 56,568
EBIT KEUR -7,102 3,075
EBIT-Margin % -17.1 5.4
AMERICAS
Revenue KEUR 9,131 13,311
EBIT KEUR 778 350
EBIT-Margin % 8.5 2.6
ASIA
Revenue KEUR 10,944 18,677
EBIT KEUR 606 573
EBIT-Margin % 5.5 3.1
EBIT consolidation effects KEUR -261 19 Contact: Viscom AG Investor Relations Anna Borkowski Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15 30455 Hannover Tel.: +49-511-94996-861 Fax: +49-511-94996-555 investor.relations@viscom.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
