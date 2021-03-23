PRESS RELEASE : Viscom AG achieves annual forecast -2

Log in
VISCOM AG

(V6C)
Viscom AG achieves annual forecast

03/23/2021
SEGMENT INFORMATION 

                                 2020   2019 
EUROPE 
Revenue                     KEUR 41,487 56,568 
EBIT                        KEUR -7,102  3,075 
EBIT-Margin                  %  -17.1    5.4 
AMERICAS 
Revenue                     KEUR  9,131 13,311 
EBIT                        KEUR    778    350 
EBIT-Margin                  %    8.5    2.6 
ASIA 
Revenue                     KEUR 10,944 18,677 
EBIT                        KEUR    606    573 
EBIT-Margin                  %    5.5    3.1 
EBIT consolidation effects  KEUR   -261     19 Contact: Viscom AG Investor Relations Anna Borkowski Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15 30455 Hannover Tel.: +49-511-94996-861 Fax: +49-511-94996-555 investor.relations@viscom.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Viscom AG 
              Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15 
              30455 Hannover 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 511 94 996 861 
Fax:          +49 (0) 511 94 996 555 
E-mail:       investor.relations@viscom.de 
Internet:     www.viscom.de 
ISIN:         DE0007846867 
WKN:          784686 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177208 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177208 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 60,4 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
Net income 2020 -7,19 M -8,57 M -8,57 M
Net cash 2020 0,44 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,6 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 41,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOM AG9.79%100
KLA CORPORATION17.94%46 062
TERADYNE, INC.-2.40%19 628
ADVANTEST CORPORATION17.34%15 475
LASERTEC CORPORATION7.43%10 387
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-21.39%4 156
