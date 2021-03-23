PRESS RELEASE : Viscom AG achieves annual forecast for 2020 in difficult market environment

Log in
VISCOM AG

(V6C)
Viscom AG achieves annual forecast for 2020 in difficult market environment

03/23/2021
DGAP-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results 
Viscom AG achieves annual forecast for 2020 in difficult market environment 
2021-03-23 / 07:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Viscom AG achieves annual forecast for 2020 in difficult market environment 
Incoming orders: EUR 64,561 thousand (previous year: EUR 79,525 thousand) 
Revenue: EUR 61,562 thousand (previous year: EUR 88,556 thousand) 
EBIT: EUR -5,979 thousand (previous year: EUR 4,017 thousand) 
Hanover, 23 March 2021 - Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection 
systems in the electronics industry, had its economic activities severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the 
2020 financial year. The impact of the pandemic on operating activities at Viscom AG, especially in the automotive 
sector, caused the management to adjust Viscom AG's forecast for the year in early November 2020. Despite achieving 
this lower stated revenue and profit target for 2020, the company crossed the finish line with a substantial loss. 
Cumulative sales amounted to EUR 61.6 million (previous year: EUR 88.6 million) and is therefore 30.5 % below the figure of 
the previous year. Operating profit fell to EUR -6.0 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million). The main reasons for the 
change as against the previous year were the lack of total operating revenue and a smaller decline in staff costs. In 
contrast, other operating income increased in the period under review. 
Due to the negative result at the AG and the Group, the company will not pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year to 
its shareholders. 
Viscom customers and suppliers' production chains gained increasing momentum during the second half of 2020 and 
customer enquiries also started to increase again. Business at Viscom AG recovered following the sudden collapse in the 
first half of 2020 and rallied strongly at the end of the year. Incoming orders in the third quarter of 2020 amounted 
to EUR 16,788 thousand and were already up by around 79 % on the previous quarter (EUR 9,376 thousand). The fourth quarter 
of 2020 saw incoming orders exceed the previous quarter by some 34 % to reach EUR 22,469 thousand. Cumulatively, orders 
totalling EUR 64,561 thousand (previous year: EUR 79,525 thousand) were received in the 2020 financial year. 
The order backlog was EUR 18,938 thousand as at the end of the year, an increase of around 18.8 % as against the previous 
year (EUR 15,939 thousand). 
Europe was by far the strongest regional market, accounting for around 67 % of the Viscom Group's revenue. The 
propensity to invest among Viscom's customers on its home market of Germany weakened considerably in the past financial 
year. However, Germany continued to be an important sales market for Viscom in 2020. Revenue in Germany amounted to EUR 
22,167 thousand, down around 24 % on the prior-year figure of EUR 29,233 thousand. In the rest of Europe, revenue fell by 
around 29 % year-on-year to EUR 19,320 thousand (previous year: EUR 27,335 thousand). In Germany and the rest of Europe, 
segment revenue was significantly below the previous year's level at EUR 41,487 thousand (previous year: EUR 56,568 
thousand; -26.7 % year-on-year). Segment earnings amounted to EUR -7,102 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,075 thousand). 
In the Americas region, uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate the market in nearly every 
sector. Compared with the first and second quarters of 2020, there was a market revival in the third quarter of 2020. 
Mexico, the US and Canada contributed to a strong final quarter in the 2020 financial year in all sectors, but 
especially electromobility. The service and support business likewise grew again in all regions of the Americas. 
However, these positive market signals could not compensate for the weak previous quarters. Revenue in the Americas 
region declined by around 31 % year-on-year to EUR 9,131 thousand in the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 13,311 
thousand). Segment earnings were improved significantly thanks to the cost-reduction measures introduced in other 
operating expenses and staff costs. At EUR 778 thousand, they were significantly higher than the previous year's figure 
(previous year: EUR 350 thousand). 
There was a similar picture in the Asia region. With Chinese New Year falling early in January, and being followed 
almost immediately by the COVID-19 lockdown in China, demand for products from Viscom's customers - cars especially - 
crashed in the first quarter of 2020. The business - especially in the People's Republic of China - picked up again 
slightly in the second quarter of 2020 and grew stronger in the subsequent quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2020, 
more orders were acquired and more revenue was generated in the Asian region than in the three previous quarters. The 
initiated cost-reduction programmes paid off and led to a positive result for this region. The travel restrictions in 
response to coronavirus are making it difficult to visit customers for sales or service purposes. Revenue in the Asia 
region declined significantly by around 41 %, from EUR 18,677 thousand in 2019 to EUR 10,944 thousand in 2020. At EUR 606 
thousand, segment earnings were level with the previous year (EUR 573 thousand). 
Viscom's inspection systems are used all over the world in the automotive supplier segment of the electronics industry, 
one of the largest branches of industry. The automotive industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, having 
already been under assault for some years by the ongoing diesel crisis, problems with the introduction of the new WLTP 
emissions test standard and weakening export markets. The fundamental changes that have already been under way for some 
time - the shift towards the digitalisation of production, electromobility, autonomous and connected driving as well as 
new mobility options - present the industry with additional major challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
However, they also present opportunities: Companies are having to review efficiency in production and supply chains or 
press ahead with the restructuring required in response to the megatrends. In many cases, technological transformation 
and associated technical changes in customer production lines call for new inspection systems in order to meet the 
expanded requirements. Viscom has worked hard throughout 2020 to reorganize internally at the headquarters in Hanover 
and adapt processes within the company to meet the new market requirements. Yet another key factor that enables Viscom 
to leverage further market potential and take opportunities is the fact that its inspection systems help to improve and 
increase quality and thus efficiency in customers' production. In 2020, there was a focus on the development of several 
new systems for 2D and 3D inline X-ray inspection. Some of the system types were already delivered during the past 
financial year while others are due to be launched on the market in 2021. In addition, software will become an 
increasingly important development priority during the financial year 2021. Exciting themes here include the vVision 
software platform, artificial intelligence and approaches for cloud-based working. 
The forecast for the current year is subject to a great deal of uncertainty. The development of incoming orders and 
revenue in 2021 will largely depend on the overall economic situation, particularly in the automotive industry, and on 
further developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Viscom anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of 
between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million in 2021. The EBIT-Margin for the 2021 financial year is likely to be between 3 % 
and 9 %, with EBIT of between EUR 2.1 million and EUR 7.2 million. To achieve the forecast for the year, the management 
will continue to implement extensive measures to reduce costs in line with the situation and to safeguard the key 
technical developments as well as readiness to win orders. Actions in this regard will focus on protecting the health 
and welfare of Viscom employees, meeting delivery obligations, and supporting customers and hence the well-being of the 
company. 
Viscom AG's 2020 Annual Report is available now under Company/Investor Relations at www.viscom.com. 
Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or 
uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments 
may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations 
include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and 
changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements 
in this release. 
OPERATING GROUP FIGURES 
                                2020   2019 
Revenue                    KEUR 61,562 88,556 
EBIT                       KEUR -5,979  4,017 
EBIT-Margin                 %   -9.7    4.5 
Net profit for the period  KEUR -4,414  3,101 
Total assets               KEUR 80,601 89,048 
Equity ratio                %   66.0   65.7 
CF from current business   KEUR 10,225  7,302 
CF from investment         KEUR -3,156 -3,587 
CF from financing          KEUR -3,620 -5,067 
Cash and cash equivalents  KEUR  4,316  1,039 
Earnings per share          EUR  -0.50   0.35 
Dividend per share          EUR   0.00   0.05 
Employees at year-end            464    485

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 60,4 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
Net income 2020 -7,19 M -8,57 M -8,57 M
Net cash 2020 0,44 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,6 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart VISCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,25 €
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Spread / Highest target -20,2%
Spread / Average Target -22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOM AG9.79%100
KLA CORPORATION17.94%46 062
TERADYNE, INC.-2.40%19 628
ADVANTEST CORPORATION17.34%15 475
LASERTEC CORPORATION7.43%10 387
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-21.39%4 156
