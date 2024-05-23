EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast

Viscom AG: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year and profit warning



23-May-2024

Hanover, 23 May 2024 – In a difficult market environment, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) feels compelled to adjust its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year, which was last confirmed in the Viscom AG consolidated quarterly financial report. This is the result of recent findings, in particular the postponement of firmly planned orders and other negative findings from the project business, in particular more specific sales expectations for the second half of 2024. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, it is becoming apparent that the German economy will not be able to match the upturn in other industrialised countries. Signs of recovery are more hesitant and weaker than originally anticipated, while uncertainty regarding economic development in the second half of 2024 is increasing. Against this backdrop, Viscom AG is adjusting its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year. Viscom AG now expects incoming orders and target revenue of € 80 million to 95 million for the 2024 financial year (previous forecast: € 100 million to 110 million). EBIT before special effects will be slightly negative (previous forecast: EBIT of € 3.0 million to € 8.8 million, EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 8 %). The economic upheavals caused by the reluctance to invest have a severe impact on predictability and therefore lead to considerable forecasting uncertainty. Viscom AG will continue short-time working at the Hanover site and enter into negotiations with the Works Council on the necessary personnel measures to reduce costs. Contact: Viscom AG

investor.relations@viscom.de Viscom AGInvestor RelationsSandra M. LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de



