EQS-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Viscom AG: Annual General Meeting of Viscom AG on 24 November 2023 approves change of legal form of Viscom AG into a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)



24.11.2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viscom AG: Annual General Meeting of Viscom AG on 24 November 2023 approves change of legal form of Viscom AG into a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

Hanover, 24 November 2023 – The Annual General Meeting of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, approved the change of legal form of Viscom AG to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE) by a large majority on 24 November 2023. The current Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Michèle Morner (Chairwoman), Volker Pape (Deputy Chairman) and Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer were appointed as members of the first Supervisory Board of the future Viscom SE. The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr. Martin Heuser, Carsten Salewski and Dirk Schwingel as members of the Executive Board of the future Viscom SE. This ensures continuity of office in the future Viscom SE.

The resolution by the Annual General Meeting fulfils the main prerequisite for the change of legal form to an SE. Before the change of legal form to an SE can be officially registered, the employee involvement procedure in accordance with the German Act on the Involvement of Employees in a European Company (SEBG), which is currently being carried out, must be completed. As soon as the parties to the employee involvement procedure have reached an agreement on the future co-determination in Viscom SE, but no later than six months after the constituent meeting on 11 October 2023, the change of legal form can be filed with the commercial register. The change of legal form will only become effective upon subsequent entry in the commercial register.

The legal identity of the company and its stock exchange listing remain unaffected by the change of legal form. Shareholders will automatically participate in the future Viscom SE in the same way as they previously did in Viscom AG. The change of legal form will not result in any significant changes for them.

As a European legal form, the SE stands for international and modern companies that see themselves not only as part of a national system, but also want to signalise their internationality as a European company. The legal form of the SE is particularly recognised by international employees and customers and is also intended to facilitate future access to other markets.

Contact:Viscom AGInvestor RelationsSandra M. LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de