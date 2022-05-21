Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Viscom AG
  News
  Summary
    V6C   DE0007846867

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/20 11:36:25 am EDT
10.50 EUR   +2.44%
11:59aVISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Viscom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/21/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2022 / 17:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krippner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.2500 EUR 5125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.2500 EUR 5125.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


21.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75281  21.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
