Viscom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.05.2022 / 17:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Krippner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.2500 EUR
|5125.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.2500 EUR
|5125.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
