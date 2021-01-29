DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.01.2021 / 13:21

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address:

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

