Viscom AG

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/29/2021 | 07:22am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.01.2021 / 13:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164474  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164474&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
