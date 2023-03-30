Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Viscom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V6C   DE0007846867

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:53:40 2023-03-30 am EDT
10.18 EUR   +2.16%
10:31aViscom Ag : Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector
EQ
03/29Viscom : Präsentation zum Jahresabschluss 2022
PU
03/28Viscom Ag : Record highs for incoming orders and revenue; profitability negatively impacted by supply bottlenecks; further growth anticipated in 2023 financial year
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector

03/30/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector

30-March-2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector

Hanover, 30 March 2023 - Exacom GmbH, a subsidiary of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) founded in June 2022, has received an order for the delivery of X-ray inspection systems from a customer in the field of energy storage products. The order has a total volume of around € 5 million and will be recognised in revenue in the 2023 financial year. An agreement was made with the customer not to disclose any order details.

 

 




Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de

30-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 791
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.de
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1597403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1597403  30-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VISCOM AG
10:31aViscom Ag : Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products s..
EQ
03/29Viscom : Präsentation zum Jahresabschluss 2022
PU
03/28Viscom Ag : Record highs for incoming orders and revenue; profitability negatively impacte..
EQ
01/23Viscom Ag : Annual forecast for 2022 exceeded
EQ
2022Afr : Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quar..
EQ
2022Viscom : Interim Report as at 30 September 2022
PU
2022Viscom AG continues positive business performance in third quarter of 2022; forecast fo..
EQ
2022Viscom AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Viscom AG publishes preliminary quarterly figures and raises forecast for 2022 financia..
EQ
2022Viscom : Technology Forum 2022 As a Top-Class Hybrid Event
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97,6 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 3,90 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
Net Debt 2022 18,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 88,5 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart VISCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,96 €
Average target price 13,25 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance & Human Resources Management
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOM AG12.16%96
ATLAS COPCO AB1.80%56 821
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.84%42 863
FANUC CORPORATION18.23%33 720
SANDVIK AB13.27%25 730
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.70%23 760
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer