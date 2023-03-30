|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector
30-March-2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hanover, 30 March 2023 - Exacom GmbH, a subsidiary of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) founded in June 2022, has received an order for the delivery of X-ray inspection systems from a customer in the field of energy storage products. The order has a total volume of around € 5 million and will be recognised in revenue in the 2023 financial year. An agreement was made with the customer not to disclose any order details.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
