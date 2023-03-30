EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector



30-March-2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector Hanover, 30 March 2023 - Exacom GmbH, a subsidiary of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) founded in June 2022, has received an order for the delivery of X-ray inspection systems from a customer in the field of energy storage products. The order has a total volume of around € 5 million and will be recognised in revenue in the 2023 financial year. An agreement was made with the customer not to disclose any order details.





Contact:

Viscom AG

Investor Relations

Sandra M. Liedtke

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-791

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

Contact:Viscom AGInvestor RelationsSandra M. LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de

