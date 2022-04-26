Viscom : Appoints New Head of Service Team

Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2022 - Viscom AG will have a new head of Central Service as of May 1, 2022, when Christian Schweizer (40) takes over this role. Previously headed up by Henning Obloch (63), this area includes the company's technical service field work - and thus plays a key role in ensuring the satisfaction of Viscom's customers.

As a qualified engineer, Christian Schweizer has gained wide-ranging experiences in the areas of project and product management as well as process automation and production management. He will now be incorporating this expertise in various aspects of his new role, which will include taking the interconnectivity of Viscom's service products to the next level. With an MBA under his belt too, Schweizer can augment his technical expertise with business acumen. Henning Obloch will be participating in the SMTconnect international trade fair from May 10 to 12, 2022, in Nuremberg (Viscom stand 4A-120), after which he will move into the inactive phase of his progressive retirement.

Viscom established its Service area in 2008, with Henning Obloch overseeing and continually expanding the department since its inception. In order to ensure a seamless transition, Schweizer has already been at Viscom since early 2022 - having received in-depth training from Obloch regarding all of the key topics covered in the Service area. This training also included visits to many of the company's customers in Europe.

Among other things, the portfolio offered by the Service area at Viscom AG includes assistance from expert technicians for all relevant service jobs, such as maintenance, conversions, retrofits, repairs and rapid delivery of spare parts. Viscom's Central Service currently has a team of around 30 staff who are responsible for the European region and work closely with their colleagues on the Viscom Customer Care Teams (CCT), which were set up in 2020. Central Service also networks with Viscom's French and non-European subsidiaries - located in the US, Mexico, Singapore, China and India - to address any aspects relating to optimal customer service.