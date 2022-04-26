Log in
    V6C   DE0007846867

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 04:30:00 am EDT
10.90 EUR   +0.46%
04:21aVISCOM : Appoints New Head of Service Team
PU
04/14VISCOM : Presents vConnect and Other Highlights at the SMTconnect and PCIM Europe Trade Fairs
PU
04/11VISCOM : High-Quality Microfocus X-ray Tubes from Viscom for the First Time at the International Trade Fair Control
PU
Viscom : Appoints New Head of Service Team

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2022 - Viscom AG will have a new head of Central Service as of May 1, 2022, when Christian Schweizer (40) takes over this role. Previously headed up by Henning Obloch (63), this area includes the company's technical service field work - and thus plays a key role in ensuring the satisfaction of Viscom's customers.

As a qualified engineer, Christian Schweizer has gained wide-ranging experiences in the areas of project and product management as well as process automation and production management. He will now be incorporating this expertise in various aspects of his new role, which will include taking the interconnectivity of Viscom's service products to the next level. With an MBA under his belt too, Schweizer can augment his technical expertise with business acumen. Henning Obloch will be participating in the SMTconnect international trade fair from May 10 to 12, 2022, in Nuremberg (Viscom stand 4A-120), after which he will move into the inactive phase of his progressive retirement.

Viscom established its Service area in 2008, with Henning Obloch overseeing and continually expanding the department since its inception. In order to ensure a seamless transition, Schweizer has already been at Viscom since early 2022 - having received in-depth training from Obloch regarding all of the key topics covered in the Service area. This training also included visits to many of the company's customers in Europe.

Among other things, the portfolio offered by the Service area at Viscom AG includes assistance from expert technicians for all relevant service jobs, such as maintenance, conversions, retrofits, repairs and rapid delivery of spare parts. Viscom's Central Service currently has a team of around 30 staff who are responsible for the European region and work closely with their colleagues on the Viscom Customer Care Teams (CCT), which were set up in 2020. Central Service also networks with Viscom's French and non-European subsidiaries - located in the US, Mexico, Singapore, China and India - to address any aspects relating to optimal customer service.

Viscom AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 92,0 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net income 2022 5,19 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net Debt 2022 8,82 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 96,4 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 38,6%
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,85 €
Average target price 13,25 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance, Controlling, IR & HR Management
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOM AG-23.32%103
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.08%55 532
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.53%35 750
FANUC CORPORATION-14.81%31 206
SANDVIK AB-22.98%25 093
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-32.93%24 335