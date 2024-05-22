18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, around 21 % less than the figure for the same period of the previous year (€ 23.6 million). EBIT was significantly impacted by the low gross revenue and amounted to €

The currently weak demand on the markets squeezed our incoming orders to € 18.6 million (previous year: € 35.2 million). Customers have provided us with around 47 % fewer orders than in the previous year. In total, we generated revenue of

A growing reluctance to invest was already emerging among our customers in the second half of 2023. This situation grew worse in the first quarter of 2024. Owing to geopolitical uncertainty, the current economic difficulties and increased expenses for energy, raw materials and other materials and personnel, many of our customers are now even more cautious than one year ago. The scope for investment is further limited by interest rates and the associated elevated financing costs. In addition, there is currently not enough global stimulus for further growth leading to our customers expanding their capacities. The uncertain technological future of the automotive industry, which mainly affects electronics suppliers in the automotive sector, is likewise prompting greater restraint among our customers.

Demand for inspection systems from our company increased again over the course of the first quarter. We have received an unusually very high number of customers as visitors at our Hanover location. A lot of very specific projects are already being discussed with our customers in all regions around the world. We are therefore cautiously optimistic that the current situation will ease in the second half of 2024 and that customers will resume their projects and place orders with Viscom AG. We have also been able to reduce our dependency on the automotive sector in recent years. We have succeeded in securing a positioning in other growth areas as well, such as battery production, consumer electronics and the back-end of semiconductor production. As a result of this diversification, we are nonetheless well positioned to balance demand fluctuations in individual sectors in the 2024 financial year. Megatrends such as electrification, automation and digitalisation also offer good growth opportunities in new areas for Viscom in the coming years.

Group-wide measures to handle the current situation while preserving liquidity were introduced at the start of 2024. Investments that were not immediately necessary were halted or require an individual assessment by the Executive Board.