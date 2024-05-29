Remuneration report of Viscom AG 2023 financial year

Contents INTRODUCTION 2 REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD 2 Remuneration models and applicability 2 Basic structure of the remuneration models 3 Former system of remuneration for the members of the Executive Board (applicable to Mr Salewski, Mr Krippner and Mr Schwingel until 31 May 2023) 3 Significant changes resulting from the current 2021/2023 remuneration system (previously applicable to Dr Heuser and, since 1 June 2023, applicable to the entire Executive Board) 4 Tabular presentation of Executive Board remuneration in the 2023 financial year 5 Individual disclosures on remuneration components for the current remuneration system 9 Principles of the remuneration system for members of the Executive Board of Viscom AG as at 1 June 2023 (including nominal figures as at 31 May 2023) 9 Individual remuneration components - Explanatory section 11 Establishment of performance-based remuneration components in the 2023 financial year 16 Comparison of annual change in remuneration 19 No clawback of variable remuneration components 22 No deviations from the remuneration system 22 Compliance with maximum remuneration 22 Third-party and termination benefits 23 Resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the remuneration report 24 REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD 26 Wording of the Articles of Association 26 Remuneration of members of the Supervisory Board in the 2023 financial year 27 Other disclosures 27 Remuneration as a contributing factor to the promotion of business strategy and long-term development 27 Remuneration components and other information 28 1

Introduction Each year, in accordance with section 162 of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act), the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Viscom AG prepare a clear and comprehensible report on the remuneration granted and owed to each individual present or former member of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the company and companies of the same Group (section 290 of the Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB - German Commercial Code). This remuneration report covers the remuneration granted and owed in 2023 and has been audited by the auditor in accordance with section 162(3) AktG. Remuneration of the members of the Executive Board Remuneration models and applicability In accordance with section 87a(1) AktG, the Supervisory Board devised a remuneration system in line with the requirements of the Gesetz zur Umsetzung der Aktionärsrechterichtlinie (ARUG II - German Act Implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive) and the new recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code as amended 16 December 2019 with effect from 1 April 2021 and submitted this resolved remuneration system to the Annual General Meeting on 8 June 2021 for its approval in accordance with section 120a(1) sentence 1 AktG. The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration system with a majority of 91.7% of the votes cast. The remuneration system applied to new and amended Executive Board contracts between 1 April 2021 and 31 May 2023. Until 31 May 2023, the pre-existing Executive Board contracts of Mr Salewski, Mr Krippner and Mr Schwingel were subject to the previous remuneration system, while the current contract with Dr Heuser was entered into under the remuneration system stated above. On 24 March 2023, the Supervisory Board resolved a new remuneration system effective 1 June 2023. The previous remuneration system was essentially retained and adjusted only with regard to the amount of remuneration in line with market circumstances and developments. The Annual General Meeting of Viscom AG on 31 May 2023 approved the 2

revised remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board from 1 June 2023 with 93.3% of the votes cast. Basic structure of the remuneration models The remuneration systems are resolved upon by the Supervisory Board and the remuneration of members of the Executive Board is stipulated on the basis of the applicable remuneration system. The remuneration systems of Viscom AG have the following basic structure (for details, please refer to the disclosures below on the determination of the individual remuneration components and the remuneration system, which can be accessed on the company's website at www.viscom.com under Company/Investor Relations/Corporate Governance). Former system of remuneration for the members of the Executive Board (applicable to Mr Salewski, Mr Krippner and Mr Schwingel until 31 May 2023) The remuneration of the members of the Executive Board consists of a fixed annual salary, payable in twelve equal monthly instalments, a 13th month's salary and a performance- based bonus. The total performance-based bonus consists of Bonus I, which relates to the past financial year, and the long-term Bonus II. The total bonus is capped at 100% of annual fixed remuneration for all members of the Executive Board. Calculated on a straight-line basis, Bonus I is between one month's fixed remuneration if EBIT amounts to € 1 million and 13 months' fixed remuneration if EBIT amounts to 15 million. EBIT must come to at least € 1 million. If this figure is not achieved, the Executive Board member is not entitled to Bonus I. Calculated on a straight-line basis, Bonus II is between one month's fixed remuneration if average EBIT amounts to € 1 million and 13 months' fixed remuneration if EBIT amounts to € 15 million. The bonuses are calculated on the basis of average EBIT generated in the three most recent financial years (i.e. the year just ended plus the two before that). Average EBIT must amount to at least € 1 million. If this figure is not achieved, the Executive Board member is not entitled to Bonus II. There is also no entitlement to Bonus II if EBIT was negative in the past financial year. This entitlement can be revived retroactively if EBIT of more than zero is achieved again in the following financial year. There are no stock option programmes for management or employees at Viscom AG. 3

Significant changes resulting from the current 2021/2023 remuneration system (previously applicable to Dr Heuser and, since 1 June 2023, applicable to the entire Executive Board) The 2021/2023 remuneration system builds on the basic concept outlined above and includes ESG criteria (environmental, social, governance). There are no amendments affecting the fixed salary or Bonus I. Bonus II was amended such that both commercial and ESG factors affect the calculation of the amount of variable remuneration. The remuneration system implements these ideas in that Bonus II is not solely based on commercial results, but rather also relates to other factors for the achievement of the full bonus: Some of the variable remuneration is linked to the achievement of a target for the reduction of Viscom AG's electricity consumption. This is intended to incentivise the reduction of energy consumption and the related costs to the company. The relevant calculations do not include additional energy expended for changing the fleet to electric vehicles or energy produced using the company's own production facilities (e.g. photovoltaic systems) (environmental component).

Some of Bonus II is linked to the achievement of a target for the reduction of employee turnover in order to retain long-term experience and skills within the company moving ahead (social component).

long-term experience and skills within the company moving ahead (social component). Furthermore, variable remuneration can be retained or subsequently claimed back, in full or in part, in the event of severe breaches of duty by members of the Executive Board. This is intended to guarantee that members of the Executive Board abide by internal policies and the applicable laws (governance component). 4

Tabular presentation of Executive Board remuneration in the 2023 financial year The following tables show the remuneration granted and owed to members of the Executive Board in the financial year as referred to by section 162(1) sentence 2 no. 1 AktG. The remuneration granted comprises any remuneration for an activity (within the space of a year or over several years) completed in the financial year. The remuneration owed refers to any remuneration due but not yet received. For Viscom AG's Bonus I and Bonus II, this means that the Bonus I and Bonus II relating to the past financial year (or the past financial year and the two preceding financial years) must be disclosed as remuneration granted in the reporting year for the past financial year. When Bonus I and II are actually paid in the following financial year, they are not taken into account again as remuneration granted. Peter Krippner did not renew his contract as Chief Operations Officer of Viscom AG after 31 May 2023 and so is no longer a member of the Viscom AG Executive Board with effect from 1 June 2023. The Supervisory Board resolved on 5 May 2023 to waive the post- contractual non-competition clause agreed in Mr Peter Krippner's contract for the second year. Viscom AG is therefore free of the obligation to pay non-compete compensation after one year. Monthly non-compete compensation of € 15,950.00 is payable in this one year. The Supervisory Board of Viscom AG renewed the contracts of Executive Board members Carsten Salewski (Chief Sales/Operations Officer) and Dirk Schwingel (Chief Financial Officer) by an additional five years effective 1 June 2023 (until 31 May 2028). Monthly fixed remuneration for the Executive Board was adjusted with effect from 1 June 2023. Due to the change in the remuneration model for Mr Schwingel and Mr Salewski during the year and the adjustment of the Executive Board's basic salary from 1 June 2023, the bonus for the financial year is calculated in two parts: 5

Dr Martin Heuser January to June to in K€ December Total May 2023 2023 Fixed remuneration 86 152 238 Annual variable remuneration 39 68 Long-term variable remuneration for 52 91 2021 to 2023 (total) Average consolidated EBIT for the past three 22 39 years Environmental 18 30 component Social component 12 22 Total variable remuneration* 86 152 238 Dirk Schwingel and Carsten Salewski January to June to in K€ December Total May 2023 2023 Fixed remuneration 86 152 238 Annual variable remuneration 39 68 Long-term variable remuneration for 37 91 2021 to 2023 (total) Average consolidated EBIT for the past 37 39 three years Environmental 0 30 component Social component 0 22 Total variable remuneration* 76 152 228 The total bonus for the Executive Board is capped at 100% of fixed annual remuneration. The following tables show the remuneration granted and owed to members of the Executive Board in the financial year as referred to by section 162(1) sentence 2 no. 1 AktG. 6

Remuneration granted and owed Dr Martin Heuser Chief Development/Production Officer in K€ 2022 2023 Relative 2023 2023 share in (min.) (max.) 2023 Fixed remuneration 208 238 46.48% 238 238 Additional benefits* 9 9 1.76% 9 9 Retirement benefits** 20 27 5.28% 27 27 Total fixed remuneration 237 274 53.52% 274 274 One-year variable remuneration*** 115 107 20.90% 0 238 Long-term variable remuneration for 2021 to 2023 (total)*** 94 143 27.93% 0 238 Average consolidated EBIT for the past three years 19 61 11.91% 0 143 Environmental component 41 48 9.38% 0 48 Social component 34 34 6.64% 0 48 Total variable remuneration*** 208 238 46.48% 0 238 Total remuneration 445 512 100.00% 274 512 Remuneration granted and owed Dirk Schwingel Chief Financial Officer in K€ 2022 2023 Relative 2023 2023 share in (min.) (max.) 2023 Fixed remuneration 208 238 46.66% 238 238 Additional benefits* 18 19 3.73% 19 19 Retirement benefits** 18 25 4.90% 25 25 Total fixed remuneration 244 282 55.29% 282 282 One-year variable remuneration*** 115 107 20.98% 0 238 Long-term variable remuneration for 2021 to 2023 (total)*** 31 128 25.10% 0 238 Average consolidated EBIT for the past three years 31 76 14.90% 0 178 Environmental component n.a. 30 5.88% 0 30 Social component n.a. 22 4.31% 0 30 Total variable remuneration*** 146 228 44.71% 0 238 Total remuneration 390 510 100.00% 282 520 7

Remuneration granted and owed Carsten Salewski Chief Sales/Operations Officer in K€ 2022 2023 Relative 2023 2023 share in (min.) (max.) 2023 Fixed remuneration 208 238 47.13% 238 238 Additional benefits* 11 12 2.38% 12 12 Retirement benefits** 19 27 5.35% 27 27 Total fixed remuneration 238 277 54.86% 277 277 One-year variable remuneration*** 115 107 21.19% 0 238 Long-term variable remuneration for 2021 to 2023 (total)*** 31 128 25.35% 0 238 Average consolidated EBIT for the past three years 31 76 15.05% 0 178 Environmental component n.a. 30 5.94% 0 30 Social component n.a. 22 4.36% 0 30 Total variable remuneration*** 146 228 45.15% 0 238 Total remuneration 384 505 100.00% 277 515 Remuneration granted and owed Peter Krippner Chief Operations Officer (until 31 May 2023) in K€ 2022 2023 Relative 2023 2023 share in (min.) (max.) 2022 Fixed remuneration 208 87 23.84% 87 87 Non-compete compensation 0 191 52.33% 191 191 Additional benefits* 8 3 0.82% 3 3 Retirement benefits** 21 8 2.19% 8 8 Total fixed remuneration 237 289 79.18% 289 289 One-year variable remuneration*** 115 39 10.66% 0 87 Long-term variable remuneration for 2021 to 2023 (total)*** 31 37 10.14% 0 87 Average consolidated EBIT for the past three years 31 37 10.14% 0 87 Environmental component n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Social component n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Total variable remuneration*** 146 76 20.82% 0 87 Total remuneration 383 365 100.00% 289 376 In particular, additional benefits include the use of a company vehicle for business and private purposes, capital accumulation benefits and an allowance for telephone costs.

Contributions to private health insurance, direct insurance and accident insurance premiums.

The total bonus for the Executive Board is capped at 100% of fixed annual remuneration. 8