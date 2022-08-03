Viscount Mining : Interim FS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VISCOUNT MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2021
Note
($)
($)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
3
1,028,360
2,571,328
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
4
144,807
97,286
Recoverable from Joint Venture Partner
5A
286,947
192,230
Reclamation bond
1,460,114
2,860,844
30,005
26,172
Exploration and evaluation properties
5
5,721,022
4,878,419
Total Assets
7,211,141
7,765,435
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
141,386
79,643
Total liabilities
141,386
79,643
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
7
18,353,023
17,958,623
Subscriptions receivable
7
(185,875)
(185,875)
Reserves
7
2,179,348
2,241,778
Deficit
(13,276,741)
(12,328,734)
Total shareholders' equity
7,069,755
7,685,792
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
7,211,141
7,765,435
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2022.
On behalf of the Board:
"Jim MacKenzie"
Director
"William Macdonald"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VISCOUNT MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
Note
($)
($)
($)
($)
Expenses
Bank charges, interest and fees
2,150
3,704
501
2,974
Consulting and management compensation
6
443,627
403,592
137,113
249,136
Insurance
36,941
43,419
5,848
29,755
Legal and accounting
180,592
115,150
38,923
71,683
Office and miscellaneous
25,641
14,803
8,537
4,523
Promotion
370,439
430,266
77,217
156,291
Share-based payments
6, 7
-
416,166
-
416,166
Transfer agent and filing fees
20,392
23,881
12,969
16,807
(1,079,782)
(1,450,981)
(281,108)
(947,335)
Other income
Government assistance
-
10,000
-
-
Interest income
2,676
-
1,770
-
Centerra management fees
5
78,945
94,085
-
94,085
Net loss
(998,161)
(1,346,896)
(279,338)
(853,250)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(12,276)
4,473
(452)
2,081
Interest and penalties
-
1,374
-
1,237
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,010,437)
(1,341,049)
(279,790)
(849,932)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.00)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares
85,644,143
82,117,394
86,147,723
54,360,750
outstanding - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VISCOUNT MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
(1,010,437)
(1,341,049)
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Government assistance
-
(10,000)
Share-based payments
-
416,166
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables and prepaid expenses
(47,521)
(63,094)
Advance from Joint Venture Partner
(94,717)
61,738
Reclamation bond
(3,833)
(2,000)
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
61,743
(282,121)
(1,094,765)
(1,220,360)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Exploration and evaluation properties expenditure
(826,603)
(867,241)
(826,603)
(867,241)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of common shares
378,400
996,332
Government assistance
-
(30,000)
Proceeds from loans
-
-
378,400
966,332
Change in cash
(1,542,968)
(1,121,269)
Cash, beginning
2,571,328
4,264,224
Cash, end
1,028,360
3,142,955
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
