Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Viscount Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VML   CA92834X1069

VISCOUNT MINING CORP.

(VML)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:55 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.3350 CAD   +6.35%
12:59pVISCOUNT MINING : Interim FS
PU
08/02Viscount Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
CI
04/29VISCOUNT MINING : Interim MD&A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viscount Mining : Interim FS

08/03/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VISCOUNT MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2021

Note

($)

($)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

3

1,028,360

2,571,328

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

4

144,807

97,286

Recoverable from Joint Venture Partner

5A

286,947

192,230

Reclamation bond

1,460,114

2,860,844

30,005

26,172

Exploration and evaluation properties

5

5,721,022

4,878,419

Total Assets

7,211,141

7,765,435

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

141,386

79,643

Total liabilities

141,386

79,643

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

7

18,353,023

17,958,623

Subscriptions receivable

7

(185,875)

(185,875)

Reserves

7

2,179,348

2,241,778

Deficit

(13,276,741)

(12,328,734)

Total shareholders' equity

7,069,755

7,685,792

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

7,211,141

7,765,435

Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2022.

On behalf of the Board:

"Jim MacKenzie"

Director

"William Macdonald"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3 | P a g e

VISCOUNT MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine Months

Nine Months

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

Note

($)

($)

($)

($)

Expenses

Bank charges, interest and fees

2,150

3,704

501

2,974

Consulting and management compensation

6

443,627

403,592

137,113

249,136

Insurance

36,941

43,419

5,848

29,755

Legal and accounting

180,592

115,150

38,923

71,683

Office and miscellaneous

25,641

14,803

8,537

4,523

Promotion

370,439

430,266

77,217

156,291

Share-based payments

6, 7

-

416,166

-

416,166

Transfer agent and filing fees

20,392

23,881

12,969

16,807

(1,079,782)

(1,450,981)

(281,108)

(947,335)

Other income

Government assistance

-

10,000

-

-

Interest income

2,676

-

1,770

-

Centerra management fees

5

78,945

94,085

-

94,085

Net loss

(998,161)

(1,346,896)

(279,338)

(853,250)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(12,276)

4,473

(452)

2,081

Interest and penalties

-

1,374

-

1,237

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,010,437)

(1,341,049)

(279,790)

(849,932)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

85,644,143

82,117,394

86,147,723

54,360,750

outstanding - basic and diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

VISCOUNT MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

(1,010,437)

(1,341,049)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Government assistance

-

(10,000)

Share-based payments

-

416,166

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables and prepaid expenses

(47,521)

(63,094)

Advance from Joint Venture Partner

(94,717)

61,738

Reclamation bond

(3,833)

(2,000)

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

61,743

(282,121)

(1,094,765)

(1,220,360)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Exploration and evaluation properties expenditure

(826,603)

(867,241)

(826,603)

(867,241)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Issuance of common shares

378,400

996,332

Government assistance

-

(30,000)

Proceeds from loans

-

-

378,400

966,332

Change in cash

(1,542,968)

(1,121,269)

Cash, beginning

2,571,328

4,264,224

Cash, end

1,028,360

3,142,955

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viscount Mining Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VISCOUNT MINING CORP.
12:59pVISCOUNT MINING : Interim FS
PU
08/02Viscount Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
04/29VISCOUNT MINING : Interim MD&A
PU
04/29VISCOUNT MINING : Interim Financials
PU
04/29Viscount Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
04/28Viscount Mining - Centerra Gold Announces Drilling Has Commenced at Cherry Creek, Nevad..
AQ
04/27Viscount Mining Corp. Signs Agreement with Alford Drilling of Spring Creek, Nevada
CI
04/27Viscount Mining/Centerra Gold Announces Drilling Has Commenced at Cherry Creek, Nevada
NE
04/18VISCOUNT MINING CORP.(TSXV : VML) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
03/29Viscount Mining Corp. Mining Commences Phase 4 Drilling Silver Cliff Colorado
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,73 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2021 2,57 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,1 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart VISCOUNT MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Viscount Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald James MacKenzie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derick Sinclair Chief Financial Officer
D. Grant Devine Chairman
William L. MacDonald Secretary & Independent Director
Andrew M. Gertler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISCOUNT MINING CORP.-25.00%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.04%135 814
RIO TINTO PLC-1.87%98 328
GLENCORE PLC19.59%71 564
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.49%41 387
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.87%39 308