Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript(opens in new window)

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY 11-03-21/9:00 a.m. ET Vishay Intertechnology November 3, 2021 09:00 AM ET Peter Henrici: Thank you, Vic. Good morning and welcome to "Vishay Intertechnology's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call." With me today are Dr. Gerald Paul, Vishay's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Lipcaman, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As usual, we'll start today's call with the CFO who will review Vishay's third quarter 2021 financial results. Dr. Gerald Paul will then give an overview of our business and discuss operational performance as well as segment results in more detail. Finally, we'll reserve time for questions and answers. This call is being webcast from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.vishay.com. The replay for this call will be publicly available for approximately 30 days. You should be aware that in today's conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements that discuss future events and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For discussion of factors that could cause results to differ, please see today's press release and Vishay's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, during this call we may refer to adjusted or other financial measures that are not prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles. We use non-GAAP measures because we believe they provide useful information about the operating performance of our businesses and should be considered by investors in conjunction with GAAP measures that we also provide. On the Investor Relation's section of our website you can find a presentation of the third quarter 2021 financial information containing some of the operational metrics Dr. Paul will be discussing. Now, I turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Lori Lipcaman.

Vishay Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 Lori Lipcaman: Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. I am sure that most of you have had a chance to review our earnings press release. I will focus on some highlights and key metrics. Vishay reported revenues for Q3 of 814 million. EPS was $0.67 for the quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.63 for the quarter. The only reconciling items between GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are tax related. There were no reconciling items impacting gross or operating margins. Revenues in the quarter were 814 million, down by 0.7% from previous quarter and up by 27.1% compared to prior year. Gross margin was 27.7%. Operating margin was 15.2%. There were no reconciling items to arrive at adjusted operating margin. EPS was $0.67. Adjusted EPS was $0.63. EBITDA was 162 million or 19.9%. There were no reconciling items to arrive at adjusted EBITDA. Reconciling versus prior quarter operating income Quarter 3 2021 compared to operating income for prior quarter based on 5 million lower sales or flat sales, excluding exchange rate impacts. Operating income decreased by 2 million to 124 million in Q3 2021 from 125 million in Q2 2021. The main elements were average selling prices had a positive impact of 10 million representing a 1.3% ASP increase. Volume decreased with a negative impact of 4 million, equivalent to a 1.3% decrease in volume. Variable costs increased with a negative impact of 12 million, primarily due to increases in metal prices as well as materials and services, not completely offset by cost reductions. Fixed costs decreased with the positive impact of 4 million in line with our guidance. Reconciling versus prior year operating income Quarter 3 2021 compared to adjusted operating income in Quarter 3 2020 Based on 174 million higher sales or 172 million, excluding exchange rate impacts, adjusted operating income increased by 62 million to 124 million in Q3 2021 from 61 million in Q3 2020. The main elements were average selling prices has had a positive impact of 18 million, representing a 2.2% ASP increase. Volume increased for the positive impact of 70 million representing a 23.2% increase. P a g e 2 | 18

Vishay Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 Variable costs increased with the negative impact of 8 million. Volume related manufacturing efficiencies and cost reduction efforts did not completely offset higher metal prices annual wage increases and higher tariffs. Fixed costs increased with a negative impact of 17 million, primarily due to annual wage increases and higher incentive compensation costs only partially offset by restructuring programs. Inventory impacts had a positive impact of 9 million. Exchange rates had a negative effect of 9 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were 102 million in line with our guidance, excluding exchange rate impacts. For Quarter 4 2021 our expectations are approximately 104 million of SG&A expenses at current exchange rates. The debt shown on the face of our balance sheet at quarter end is comprised of the convertible notes due 2025, net of debt issuance costs. There were no amounts outstanding on a revolving credit facility at the end of the quarter; however, we did use the revolver from time to time during Q3 to meet short term financing needs and expect to continue to do so in the future. No principal payments are due until 2025, and the revolving credit facility expires in June 2024. We had total liquidity of 1.7 billion at quarter end. Cash and short term investments comprised 916 million and there are no amounts outstanding on our 750 million credit facility. Total shares outstanding at quarter end were 145 million. The expected share count for EPS purposes for the Fourth Quarter 2021 is approximately 145.6 million. A convertible debt repurchase activity over the past three years together with the adoption of the new convertible debt standard, significantly reduces the variability of our EPS share count. Our US GAAP tax rate year-to-date was approximately 18%, which mathematically yields a rate of 17% for Quarter 3. In Quarter 3, we recorded a tax benefit of 5.7 million due to the reversal of deferred tax valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions. We also recorded benefits of 8.3 million year-to-date due to changes in tax regulations. P a g e 3 | 18

Vishay Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 Our normalized effective tax rate, which excludes the unusual tax items, was approximately 22% for the quarter and 23% for the year-to-date period. We expect our normalized effective tax rate for full year 2021 to be between 22% and 24%. Our consolidated effective tax rate is based on an assumed level and mix of income among our various taxing jurisdictions. A shift in income could result in significantly different results. Also, a significant change in U.S. tax laws or regulations could result in significantly different results. Cash from operations for the quarter was 136 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were 57 million. Free cash for the quarter was 79 million. For the trailing 12-month cash from operations was 436 million. Capital expenditures were 171 million split approximately for expansion, 113 million; for cost reduction, 9 million; for maintenance of business, 49 million. Free cash generation for the trailing 12-month period was 267 million. The trailing 12-month period includes 15 million cash taxes paid for the 2021 installment of the US tax reform transition tax. Vishay has consistently generated an excess of 100 million cash flows from operations in each of the past 26 years and greater than 200 million for the past 19 years. Backlog at the end of Quarter 3 was at 2 billion, 244 million, or 8.3 months of sales. Inventories increased quarter-over-quarter by 30 million, excluding exchange rate impacts. Days of inventory outstanding were 81 days. Days of sales outstanding for the quarter were 43 days. Days of payables outstanding for the quarter were 35 days, resulting in a cash conversion cycle of 89 days. Now I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gerald Paul. Dr. Gerald Paul: Thank you, Lori and good morning, everyone. Also, in the third quarter, we operated under quite excellent economic conditions, characterized by extremely high backlogs. We continue to expand critical manufacturing capacities in order to prepare ourselves for further growth. During the P a g e 4 | 18

Vishay Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 quarter, we did experience some localized shortages of labor, impacting the manufacturing output. There were strong financial Third Quarter results. We had a gross margin of 27.7% of sales and operating margin of 15.2% of sales. Earnings per share were $0.67 and adjusted earnings per share $0.63. Vishay in the third quarter generated 79 million of free cash and we do expect another good year of cash generation. As I said, the economic environment for electronic components remains exceptionally good with backlogs at the historical high. Except for automotive, all markets continue to be in excellent shape and sales are basically limited by the manufacturing capacities. The automotive sector is expected to accelerate again over the next quarters with current supply problems getting resolved step by step. The supply chain continues to be rather depleted, in general. We see extremely long lead times and shortages of supply. Price increases are being implemented in general also to offset increased inflationary costs for metals and for transportation. Concerning the various regions not so many differences, all regions remained exceptionally strong. POS in all regions remains closed or above all-time highs and distribution in all regions remains hungry for products everywhere, no change. Talking about distribution, global distribution continues to get overwhelmed with orders. POS in the third quarter continued on a record level of the second quarter, running 34% over prior year. POS increased versus Q2 by 5% in the Americas and by 3% in Europe. Asia was slightly down by 2%. Americas and Europe at an all-time high. Inventory turns of global distribution in Quarter 3 was at 4.2, started to normalize from quite extreme 4.4 turns in the second quarter. In the Americas, 2.2 turns after 2.1 in the second quarter and 1.5 turns in prior year. In Asia, 6.1 turns after 7.4 turns in Q2 and 4.3 turns in prior year. And in Europe, 4.5 turns in the quarter after 4.6 turns into second quarter and 3.2 turns in prior year. P a g e 5 | 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.