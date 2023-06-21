Vishay Intertechnology : 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 5 A in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package

MALVERN, Pa. - June 21, 2023 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new series of 200 V FRED Pt® ultrafast rectifiers in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, and automotive applications, the 1 A VS-1EAH02xM3, 2 A VS-2EAH02xM3, 3 A VS-3EAH02xM3, and 5 A VS-5EAH02xM3 are each available in Vishay Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The first package in Vishay's new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. At the same time, the devices' optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

Compared to devices in the SMP (DO-220AA) package with the same footprint, the VS-1EAH02xM3, VS-2EAH02xM3, VS-3EAH02xM3, and VS-5EAH02xM3 offer a 12 % lower profile and more than double the current rating. In addition, the rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to larger devices in the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC (DO-214AB) packages, as well as the eSMP® series SlimSMA (DO-221AC), SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), and SMPC (TO-2778A).

The devices are intended for high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, clamps and snubbers, polarity protection, and LED backlighting. Typical automotive applications will include dual-voltage injector drivers, piezo drivers, and engine control units (ECU); advanced driver assistance (ADAS), lidar, camera, and antilock braking systems (ABS); and 48 V boardnets, chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEC). In addition, the rectifiers deliver high performance for industrial automation equipment and tools, consumer electronics and appliances, and telecom and medical equipment.

The VS-1EAH02xM3, VS-2EAH02xM3, VS-3EAH02xM3, and VS-5EAH02xM3 offer reverse leakage current down to 1 μA and operate over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, while their low forward voltage drop down to 0.71 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Part # I F(AV) (A) V R (V) I FSM (A) V F at I F and T J T J max. (°C) Package Vishay Automotive Grade V F (V) I F (A) T J (°C) VS-1EAH02-M3 1 200 32 0.72 1 150 175 DFN3820A No VS-1EAH02HM3 1 200 32 0.72 1 150 175 DFN3820A Yes VS-2EAH02-M3 2 200 54 0.71 2 150 175 DFN3820A No VS-2EAH02HM3 2 200 54 0.71 2 150 175 DFN3820A Yes VS-3EAH02-M3 3 200 61 0.73 3 150 175 DFN3820A No VS-3EAH02HM3 3 200 61 0.73 3 150 175 DFN3820A Yes VS-5EAH02-M3 5 200 102 0.72 5 150 175 DFN3820A No VS-5EAH02HM3 5 200 102 0.72 5 150 175 DFN3820A Yes

Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.