Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
28.02 USD   +0.86%
02:29aVishay Intertechnology : 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 5 A in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package
PU
06/15Vishay Honors Mouser With Top Awards for Distribution Excellence
AQ
06/15VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vishay Intertechnology : 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 5 A in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package

06/21/2023 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa. - June 21, 2023 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new series of 200 V FRED Pt® ultrafast rectifiers in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, and automotive applications, the 1 A VS-1EAH02xM3, 2 A VS-2EAH02xM3, 3 A VS-3EAH02xM3, and 5 A VS-5EAH02xM3 are each available in Vishay Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The first package in Vishay's new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. At the same time, the devices' optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

Compared to devices in the SMP (DO-220AA) package with the same footprint, the VS-1EAH02xM3, VS-2EAH02xM3, VS-3EAH02xM3, and VS-5EAH02xM3 offer a 12 % lower profile and more than double the current rating. In addition, the rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to larger devices in the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC (DO-214AB) packages, as well as the eSMP® series SlimSMA (DO-221AC), SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), and SMPC (TO-2778A).

The devices are intended for high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, clamps and snubbers, polarity protection, and LED backlighting. Typical automotive applications will include dual-voltage injector drivers, piezo drivers, and engine control units (ECU); advanced driver assistance (ADAS), lidar, camera, and antilock braking systems (ABS); and 48 V boardnets, chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEC). In addition, the rectifiers deliver high performance for industrial automation equipment and tools, consumer electronics and appliances, and telecom and medical equipment.

The VS-1EAH02xM3, VS-2EAH02xM3, VS-3EAH02xM3, and VS-5EAH02xM3 offer reverse leakage current down to 1 μA and operate over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, while their low forward voltage drop down to 0.71 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Part #

IF(AV) (A)

VR (V)

IFSM (A)

VF at IF and TJ

TJ max. (°C)

Package

Vishay

Automotive

Grade

VF (V)

IF (A)

TJ (°C)

VS-1EAH02-M3

1

200

32

0.72

1

150

175

DFN3820A

No

VS-1EAH02HM3

1

200

32

0.72

1

150

175

DFN3820A

Yes

VS-2EAH02-M3

2

200

54

0.71

2

150

175

DFN3820A

No

VS-2EAH02HM3

2

200

54

0.71

2

150

175

DFN3820A

Yes

VS-3EAH02-M3

3

200

61

0.73

3

150

175

DFN3820A

No

VS-3EAH02HM3

3

200

61

0.73

3

150

175

DFN3820A

Yes

VS-5EAH02-M3

5

200

102

0.72

5

150

175

DFN3820A

No

VS-5EAH02HM3

5

200

102

0.72

5

150

175

DFN3820A

Yes

Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:29aVishay Intertechnology : 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings ..
PU
06/15Vishay Honors Mouser With Top Awards for Distribution Excellence
AQ
06/15VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08Vishay Honored With 2022 TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe
AQ
06/08Vishay Honored With 2022 TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe
AQ
06/08Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Photovoltaic MOSFET Driver featuring a Turn-Off..
AQ
06/07Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Photovoltaic MOSFET Driver Features Integrated ..
AQ
05/30Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Introduces New AEC-Q200 Qualified thick Film Power Resisto..
CI
05/30Vishay Intertechnology Thick Film Power Resistor With Optional NTC Thermistor and PC-TI..
AQ
05/23Vishay Intertechnology Keeps Dividend at $0.10, Payable June 29 to Stockholders of Reco..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 518 M - -
Net income 2023 358 M - -
Net cash 2023 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 3 914 M 3 914 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 900
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,02 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joel J. Smejkal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Roy Shoshani Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Webster Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.29.90%3 914
NVIDIA CORPORATION199.77%1 083 428
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.99%488 352
BROADCOM INC.55.25%358 223
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.83.62%191 520
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.53%158 259
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer