  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
Vishay Intertechnology : 60 V and 80 V N-Channel MOSFETs in PowerPAK® 8x8L Deliver Best in Class RDS(ON) Down to 0.65 mΩ

01/30/2022 | 11:01am EST
MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 31, 2022 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new n-channel TrenchFET® MOSFETs that increase power density, efficiency, and board-level reliability in telecom and industrial applications. To achieve these design goals, the 60 V SiJH600E and 80 V SiJH800E combine ultra low on-resistance with high temperature operation to +175 °C and high continuous drain current handling. Their space-saving PowerPAK® 8x8L package promotes board-level reliability with its bond wireless construction and gullwing leads for mechanical stress relief.

The ultra low on-resistance of the SiJH600E and SiJH800E - 0.65 mΩ and 1.22 mΩ typical at 10 V, respectively - is 54 % and 52 % lower than same-generation devices in the PowerPAK SO-8. This translates into energy savings by minimizing power losses due to conduction.

For increased power density, the SiJH600E and SiJH800E deliver continuous drain current of 373 A and 288 A, respectively, in a package that is 60 % smaller and 57 % thinner than the D2PAK. To save board space, each MOSFET can also be used in place of two PowerPAK SO-8 devices in parallel.

Device Specification Table:

Part Number

VDS (V)

ID (A)

RDS(ON) @ 10 V (mΩ)

Rthjc (°C/W)

SiJH600E

60

373

0.65

0.36

SiJH800E

80

299

1.22

0.36

With high temperature operation to +175 °C, the Vishay Siliconix devices released today provide ruggedness and reliability for synchronous rectification in power supplies, motor drive control, battery management, and power tool applications. Lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant, the devices are 100 % Rg and UIS tested.

Package Comparison Table:

Package

Length (mm)

Width (mm)

Thickness (mm)

Dimension (LxW mm2)

PowerPAK 8x8L

8.0

7.9

1.8

63.2

D2PAK (TO-263)

15.2

10

4.4

152

Samples of the SiJH600E and SiJH800E are available now. Information on production lead times and quantities is available from Vishay or our distribution partners.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 16:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
