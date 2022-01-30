Vishay Intertechnology : 60 V and 80 V N-Channel MOSFETs in PowerPAK® 8x8L Deliver Best in Class RDS(ON) Down to 0.65 mΩ

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 31, 2022 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new n-channel TrenchFET® MOSFETs that increase power density, efficiency, and board-level reliability in telecom and industrial applications. To achieve these design goals, the 60 V SiJH600E and 80 V SiJH800E combine ultra low on-resistance with high temperature operation to +175 °C and high continuous drain current handling. Their space-saving PowerPAK® 8x8L package promotes board-level reliability with its bond wireless construction and gullwing leads for mechanical stress relief.

The ultra low on-resistance of the SiJH600E and SiJH800E - 0.65 mΩ and 1.22 mΩ typical at 10 V, respectively - is 54 % and 52 % lower than same-generation devices in the PowerPAK SO-8. This translates into energy savings by minimizing power losses due to conduction.

For increased power density, the SiJH600E and SiJH800E deliver continuous drain current of 373 A and 288 A, respectively, in a package that is 60 % smaller and 57 % thinner than the D2PAK. To save board space, each MOSFET can also be used in place of two PowerPAK SO-8 devices in parallel.

Device Specification Table:

Part Number V DS (V) I D (A) R DS(ON) @ 10 V (mΩ) R thjc (°C/W) SiJH600E 60 373 0.65 0.36 SiJH800E 80 299 1.22 0.36

With high temperature operation to +175 °C, the Vishay Siliconix devices released today provide ruggedness and reliability for synchronous rectification in power supplies, motor drive control, battery management, and power tool applications. Lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant, the devices are 100 % Rg and UIS tested.

Package Comparison Table:

Package Length (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (mm) Dimension (LxW mm2) PowerPAK 8x8L 8.0 7.9 1.8 63.2 D2PAK (TO-263) 15.2 10 4.4 152

Samples of the SiJH600E and SiJH800E are available now. Information on production lead times and quantities is available from Vishay or our distribution partners.