    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology : Automotive Grade 4-Quadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode in Surface-Mount Package Delivers Peak Sensitivity of 950 nm

01/23/2022 | 10:34am EST
MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 24, 2022 - The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade 4-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode in a standard surface-mount package. Enabling a variety of sensor and control applications for the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets, the Vishay Semiconductors K857PH combines high photo sensitivity with low 0.1 % crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between its segments.

The AEC-Q101 qualified device released today features four monolithic PIN diodes - each with an active area of 1.6 mm² - integrated into a single 4.72 mm by 4.72 mm by 0.8 mm top-view, surface-mount package. The sides of the K857PH's package are opaque, which eliminates stray light irradiating the photodiodes, resulting in excellent signal to noise ratio. The device's linear photo response enables small signal detection for automotive rain / light sensors, industrial automation systems, laser beam alignment, and virtual reality applications.

Built on homogenous technology, the photodiode offers a wide sensitivity range from 710 nm to 1100 nm, a peak wavelength of sensitivity of 950 nm, and reverse light current of 11 µA per segment at Ee = 1 mW/cm²and a 940 nm wavelength. The device provides a ± 60° angle of half sensitivity and operates over a temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the K857PH offers a floor life of 186 h in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples and production quantities of the new 4-quadrant photodiode are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 15:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
