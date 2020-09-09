Log in
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade DC-Link Film Capacitors Deliver Stable Capacitance and ESR in High Humidity Environments

09/09/2020 | 11:13am EDT

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments. The Vishay Roederstein MKP1848H DC-Link is Vishay’s first series of AEC-Q200 qualified DC-Link film capacitors to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing — 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 1000 hours at rated voltage — without alteration of its electrical characteristics.

The radial capacitors released today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values over a long service life under harsh environmental conditions during operation. The robust devices are ideal for output filtering in automotive on- and off-board chargers and DC/DC converters; power converters for solar farms; auxiliary power supplies in wind energy generators; industrial power supplies and motor drives; welding equipment; and UPS.

MKP1848H DC-Link series capacitors offer rated capacitance from 1 µF to 80 µF and low ESR down to 3 mΩ. The devices provide high ripple current capabilities up to 25.1 A and rated voltages of 500 VDC, 700 VDC, 800 VDC, 920 VDC, and 1200 VDC at +85 °C. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples of the MKP1848H DC-Link series are available now. Production are available with a lead time of 20 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust MKP1848H DC-Link series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitors is Vishay's first series of AEC-Q200 qualified DC-Link film capacitors to withstand THB testing without altering its electrical characteristics. - https://bit.ly/2EteQxl

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26078 (MKP1848H DC-Link)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715896346187

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
