    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vishay Intertechnology : Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Receive 2021 China IoT Innovation Award From Elecfans

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
MALVERN, Pa. - Feb. 3, 2022 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 Automotive Grade proximity sensors have been recognized by industry magazine Elecfans with a 2021 China IoT Innovation Award in the "Sensor Technology" category.

Now in its sixth year, the China IoT Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the IoT industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with Elecfans editors and industry experts voting to select the winners. This year Vishay's VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 fully integrated proximity sensors were recognized for delivering resolution up to 20 µm, which is higher than previous-generation sensors at a lower cost.

The AEC-Q101 qualified VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 each combine a photodiode, amplifier, and ADC circuitry in a 4 mm by 2.36 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.75 mm profile. The VCNL3030X01 features an onboard infrared emitter (IRED), while the VCNL3036X01 is designed to be used with up to three external IREDs, for which an onboard driver with internal logic is provided. When used for force sensing applications in steering wheel controls for today's smart vehicles, the devices prevent false triggers and even allow users to wear gloves.

The proximity sensors support the I²C bus communication interface, while their programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, which reduces the continuous communication with the microcontroller. Featuring selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, the devices use intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 feature IRED / LED pulse current of 200 mA and offer the flexibility to fine-tune the current for short displacements.

Award winners were announced at a ceremony on Dec. 10 in Shenzhen. Zhiwei Huang, assistant sales manager for Vishay China, was on hand to accept the award on Vishay's behalf. A complete list of winners can be found at http://www.elecfans.com/activity/iot2021/awards_winners.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

###

The DNA of tech™is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 231 M - -
Net income 2021 347 M - -
Net cash 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,77x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 3 028 M 3 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,91 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.-4.39%3 028
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.18%631 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 567
BROADCOM INC.-9.31%249 141
QUALCOMM, INC.2.91%212 101
INTEL CORPORATION-3.86%201 605