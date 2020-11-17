Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.    VSH

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:05pm EST

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.095 per share of common stock and Class B common stock to be paid December 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future cash dividends on its common stock and Class B common stock are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “to be,” "will be," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:16pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04:06pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04:05pVishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11:01aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : VEML3328 and VEML3328SL RGBW-IR Sensors Honored With 20..
AQ
11:00aVishay Intertechnology VEML3328 and VEML3328SL RGBW-IR Sensors Honored With 2..
GL
11/16VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High Res..
AQ
11/16Vishay Intertechnology's New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High ..
GL
11/09VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Launches Industry's First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFE..
AQ
11/09Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry's First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSF..
GL
11/03VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 478 M - -
Net income 2020 125 M - -
Net cash 2020 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 2 733 M 2 733 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 18,89 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.-12.78%2 733
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED46.68%440 053
NVIDIA CORPORATION129.75%333 942
INTEL CORPORATION-22.82%189 287
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.96%168 598
BROADCOM INC.20.50%154 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group