Vishay Intertechnology Delivers Best in Class On-Resistance Automotive Grade AEC-Q101 Qualified -100 V P-Channel MOSFET

01/11/2021 | 11:11am EST
Industry-First Device in Compact 5 mm x 6 mm PowerPAK® SO-8L Package With Gullwing Leads Offers On-Resistance Down to 30 mΩ

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q101 qualified p-channel -100 V TrenchFET® MOSFET designed to increase power density and efficiency in automotive applications. Not only is the Vishay Siliconix SQJ211ELP the industry’s first such device in the compact 5 mm by 6 mm PowerPAK® SO-8L package with gullwing leads, it also features best in class on-resistance down to 30 mΩ maximum / 24 mΩ typical at 10 V.

Compared to the closest competing p-channel devices in the DPAK and D²PAK packages, the Automotive Grade MOSFET released today delivers 26 % and 46 % lower typical on-resistance, respectively, while offering a 50 % and 76 % smaller footprint. The SQJ211ELP’s low on-resistance translates into energy savings by reducing power losses from conduction, while its superior gate charge down to 45 nC at 10 V reduces losses from gate driving.

With high temperature operation to +175 °C, the MOSFET provides the ruggedness and reliability required for automotive applications such as reverse polarity protection, battery management, high side load switching, and LED lighting. In addition, the SQJ211ELP’s gullwing leads allow for increased automatic optical inspection (AOI) capabilities and provide mechanical stress relief for increased board-level reliability.

The device’s -100 V rating provides the safety margin required to support several popular input voltage rails, including 12 V, 24 V, and 48 V systems. In addition, as a p-channel MOSFET, the SQJ211ELP enables simpler gate drive designs that don’t require the charge pump needed by its n-channel counterparts. Lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant, the MOSFET is 100 % Rg and UIS tested.

Samples and production quantities of the SQJ211ELP are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter:  http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust delivers best in class on-resistance Automotive Grade AEC-Q101 qualified -100 V p-channel MOSFET  - https://bit.ly/38vZRin

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?77502 (SQJ211ELP)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717721615516

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
