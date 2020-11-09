Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.    VSH

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry's First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFET in the PowerPAK® SO-8L Dual Asymmetric Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 11:10am EST

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry’s first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package. The new Vishay Siliconix SQJ264EP is designed to meet the need for space savings and increased efficiency in DC/DC switch-mode power supplies for automotive applications. The new device combines a high and low side MOSFET in a compact 5 mm by 6 mm footprint, with low side maximum on-resistance down to 8.6 mΩ.

By co-packaging two TrenchFET® MOSFETs in an asymmetric package, the Automotive Grade device released today reduces component counts and board space requirements while increasing power density compared to single MOSFET solutions. In addition, its optimized die size combination of control (high side) and synchronous (low side) MOSFETs provides higher efficiency than symmetrical dual devices in power conversions with duty cycles below 50%.

The SQJ264EP’s Channel 1 MOSFET features maximum on-resistance of 20 mΩ at 10 V and a typical gate charge of 9.2 nC, while the Channel 2 MOSFET provides on-resistance of 8.6 mΩ at 10 V and a typical gate charge of 19.2 nC. Without an internally connected switch node, the SQJ264EP offers designers the flexibility to configure the transistors to different topologies, including synchronous buck or synchronous boost DC/DC converters.

With high temperature operation to +175 °C, the dual MOSFET provides the ruggedness and reliability required for automotive applications such as infotainment systems, displays, and LED lighting, as well as e-bikes. In addition, the SQJ264EP’s gullwing leads allow for better solder flow beneath its pins, increased automatic optical inspection (AOI) capabilities, and higher board-level reliability compared to QFN single and dual packages.

The device is 100 % Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SQJ264EP are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust launches industry's first AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package. Compact 5 mm by 6 mm footprint saves space, increases efficiency in switch-mode power supplies for automotive applications - https://bit.ly/3kdaSI1

Links to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?77239 (SQJ264EP)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716765953977

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:10aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Launches Industry's First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFE..
AQ
11:10aVishay Intertechnology Launches Industry's First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSF..
GL
11/03VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/03VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
11/03VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
AQ
11/03Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
GL
11/03VISHAY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : at virtual electronica 2020
AQ
10/28Vishay Intertechnology at virtual electronica 2020
GL
10/28VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Miniature Aluminum Capacitors Provide Increased Design ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 478 M - -
Net income 2020 125 M - -
Net cash 2020 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 17,58 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.-17.43%2 543
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED38.52%410 391
NVIDIA CORPORATION147.55%359 806
INTEL CORPORATION-24.16%186 008
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED64.35%164 006
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 961