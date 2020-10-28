Log in
Vishay Intertechnology Miniature Aluminum Capacitors Provide Increased Design Flexibility and Save Board Space

10/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of low impedance, Automotive Grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors that combine high ripple currents up to 3.8 A with high temperature operation to +105 °C and very long useful life up to 10,000 h at +105 °C.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, Vishay BCcomponents 170 RVZ series capacitors offer lower impedance and 10 % to 15 % higher ripple current. This allows designers to utilize fewer components, increasing design flexibility and saving board space. In addition, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices are available in smaller case sizes, ranging from 10 mm by 12 mm up to 18 mm to 40 mm.

Featuring radial leads and a cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 170 RVZ series offers rated voltages up to 63 V, capacitance from 100 µF to 6800 µF, and low impedance. The capacitors are charge- and discharge-proof.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in switch mode power supplies and DC/DC converters for industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and consumer applications.

Device Specification Table:

Series170 RVZ
Case size (D x L in mm)10 x 12 to 18 x 40
Capacitance range100 µF to 6800 µF
Tolerance± 20 %
Rated voltage10 V to 63 V
Category temperature range-40 °C to +105 °C
Useful life @ +105 °C4000 h to 10,000 h
Ripple current445 mA to 3,800 mA
Max. impedance at 100 kHz0.017 Ω to 0.260 Ω (@ +20 °C); 0.120 Ω to 1.860 Ω (@ +40 °C)
Climatic category IEC 6006855 / 105 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 170 RVZ series are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces a new series of low impedance, Automotive Grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors that combines high ripple currents up to 3.8 A with high temperature operation and very long useful life up to 10,000 h - https://bit.ly/3dS4tjG

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28462 (170 RVZ)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716573147486

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

