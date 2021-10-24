Vishay Intertechnology : New Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHTH Through-Hole Inductors Deliver 156 A Saturation Current in Compact 1500 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa. - Oct. 25, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new Automotive Grade IHTH high current, high temperature through-hole inductor in the compact 1500 case size. For automotive applications, the Vishay Dale IHTH-1500MZ-5A (0.47 µH to 4.7 µH) delivers high saturation current of 156 A and very low typical DCR down to 0.19 mW, while the IHTH-1500TZ-5A (6.8 µH to 100 µH) offers saturation current of 106 A and typical DCR down to 1.1 mW. Both inductors feature continuous high temperature operation to +155 °C.

Based on IHLP® technology, the shielded, composite construction of the devices released today enables a compact size of 38.1 mm by 38.1 mm by 19.81 mm. This allows the IHTH-1500MZ-5A and IHTH-1500TZ-5A to replace much larger and more expensive competing solutions in high current filters for 12 V / 48 V hybrid electric (HEV) and mild hybrid electric (MHEV) vehicle output converters; off-road diesel injection drivers; catalytic pulse width modulation (PWM) heaters; and electrical motors.

The IHTH-1500MZ-5A and IHTH-1500TZ-5A handle high transient current spikes without hard saturation, and offer excellent temperature conductivity via their housing. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the devices provide high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHTH-1500MZ-5A IHTH-1500TZ-5A Inductance (µH) 0.47 to 4.7 6.8 to 100 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.19 to 1.13 1.1 to 21.5 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.20 to 1.19 1.2 to 22.6 Heat rating current (A) 60.6 to 134.7(1) 12.2 to 63.3(1) Saturation current (A) 60.0 to 109.4(2) / 90.1 to 156.2(3) 23.2 to 75.5(2) / 33.7 to 106.2(3)

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHTH-1500MZ-5A and IHTH-1500TZ-5A are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $7.80.