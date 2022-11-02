Vishay Intertechnology : Q3 2022 Presentation Financials and Metrics

FINANCIALS AND METRICS
Q3 2022
Highlights Q3 2022
2
Quarterly Financials Results
Q3
Q2
in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
Net revenues
$925
$864
$814
Gross profit
$290
$261
$226
31.3%
30.3%
27.7%
Operating income
$183
$151
$124
19.8%
17.5%
15.2%
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$140
$112
$97
Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS
143
144
145
EPS
$0.98
$0.78
$0.67
EBITDA
$224
$192
$162
24.2%
22.2%
19.9%
3
Adjusted Quarterly Financials Results
$268
31.0%
$158
18.3%
$134
$118
$91
$0.93
$0.82
$0.63
$199
23.0%
4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted
in millions, except for per share amounts
GAAP net earnings
attributable to Vishay stockholders
Reconciling items affecting gross profit
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
$7
Other reconciling items affecting operating income
$1
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions
($6)
Effects of changes in valuation allowances
Tax effects of pre-tax items above
($2)
Adjusted net earnings
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
5
