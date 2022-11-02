Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
21.41 USD   +2.39%
07:25aVishay Intertechnology : Q3 2022 Presentation Financials and Metrics
PU
07:05aEarnings Flash (VSH) VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 Revenue $924.8M, vs. Street Est of $925.1M
MT
07:05aEarnings Flash (VSH) VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 EPS $0.93, vs. Street Est of $0.84
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vishay Intertechnology : Q3 2022 Presentation Financials and Metrics

11/02/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIALS AND METRICS

Q3 2022

© VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Highlights Q3 2022

  • Revenues Q3 of $925 million.
  • Gross margin Q3 of 31.3%.
  • Operating margin Q3 of 19.8%.
  • EPS Q3 of $0.98; adjusted EPS of $0.93.
  • Free Cash for trailing 12 months of $193 million.
  • Total Stockholder Return Q3 of $32.8 million--$14.3 million of dividend payments and $18.5 million of stock repurchases.
  • Guidance Q4 2022 for revenues of $860 to $900 million and at a gross margin of 30.0% plus/minus 50 basis points.
  • Acquisition for $50 million of MaxPower Semiconductor, a fabless SiC power semiconductor house with IP of over 100 patents on 28-Oct-22.

2

Quarterly Financials Results

Q3

Q2

Q3

in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2022

2021

Net revenues

$925

$864

$814

Gross profit

$290

$261

$226

31.3%

30.3%

27.7%

Operating income

$183

$151

$124

19.8%

17.5%

15.2%

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$140

$112

$97

Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS

143

144

145

EPS

$0.98

$0.78

$0.67

EBITDA

$224

$192

$162

24.2%

22.2%

19.9%

3

Adjusted Quarterly Financials Results

Q3

Q2

Q3

in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2022

2021

Net revenues

$925

$864

$814

Gross profit

$290

$268

$226

31.3%

31.0%

27.7%

Operating income

$183

$158

$124

19.8%

18.3%

15.2%

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$134

$118

$91

Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS

143

144

145

EPS

$0.93

$0.82

$0.63

EBITDA

$224

$199

$162

24.2%

23.0%

19.9%

4

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted

in millions, except for per share amounts

Q3

Q2

Q3

2022

2022

2021

GAAP net earnings

$140

$112

$97

attributable to Vishay stockholders

Reconciling items affecting gross profit

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

-

$7

-

Other reconciling items affecting operating income

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

-

$1

-

Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):

Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions

($6)

-

-

Effects of changes in valuation allowances

-

-

($6)

Tax effects of pre-tax items above

-

($2)

-

Adjusted net earnings

$134

$118

$91

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding

143

144

145

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$0.93

$0.82

$0.63

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 11:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
07:25aVishay Intertechnology : Q3 2022 Presentation Financials and Metrics
PU
07:05aEarnings Flash (VSH) VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 Revenue $924.8M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
07:05aEarnings Flash (VSH) VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 EPS $0.93, vs. Street Est of $0.84
MT
07:01aVishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022
AQ
10/31Vishay Intertechnology Acquires MaxPower Semiconductor
MT
10/31Vishay Intertechnology Acquires MaxPower Semiconductor for $50 Million
AQ
10/31New Vishay Intertechnology DC Blocking Capacitors Are Characterized for Specific Freque..
AQ
10/31Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. acquired MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. | USA for $110 milli..
CI
10/27Vishay Intertechnology's RAME012 Miniature Position Sensor Named as 2022 Elektra Awards..
AQ
10/27Vishay Intertechnology's RAME012 Miniature Position Sensor Named as 2022 Elektra Awards..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 554 M - -
Net income 2022 447 M - -
Net cash 2022 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,93x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 3 057 M 3 057 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,41 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Abraham Ludomirski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.-2.10%3 057
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.95%337 085
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-36.34%315 389
BROADCOM INC.-29.68%189 503
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.57%147 843
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.84%131 762