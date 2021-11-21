Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vishay Intertechnology : SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors Named as 2021 Elektra Awards Finalists

11/21/2021 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa. - Nov. 22, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Vishay BCcomponents SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic disc safety capacitors for EMI filtering has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Elektra Awards in the category of "Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year."

Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 21 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the "Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year" category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

SMDY1 series ceramic disc safety capacitors are the industry's first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC. Designed to withstand harsh, high humidity environments, the components also offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF. The capacitors are ideal for EMI filtering and suppression in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers. The closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 VAC, with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity robustness with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

Allowing for surface-mount assembly with a reflow soldering process, SMDY1 series capacitors reduce production costs. Compared to through-hole devices, they offer a lower profile and eliminate the need for clearance space on the backside of the PCB. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the components consist of a copper-plated ceramic disc and feature encapsulation made of flame-resistant epoxy resin in accordance with UL 94 V-0.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Dec. 1 at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 19:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:24pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors Named as 2021 Elektra Awards Finali..
PU
11/17Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Commercial IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra L..
CI
11/17VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Continues to Offer Competitive Lead Times for IHLP® Low Profile, ..
PU
11/17VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Commercial IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra Low DCR ..
PU
11/15VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Appoints Dr. Renee B. Booth and Dr. Michiko Kurahashi to Its Boar..
PU
11/15VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
11/15Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $150 million worth of its ..
CI
11/15Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Dr. Renee B. Booth and Dr. Michiko Kurahashi to Its Boa..
AQ
11/15Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Appoints Dr. Renee B. Booth and Dr. Michiko Kurahashi to I..
CI
11/15Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5%
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 231 M - -
Net income 2021 351 M - -
Net cash 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 3 128 M 3 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,60 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.3.86%3 128
NVIDIA CORPORATION152.66%823 306
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.60%576 169
BROADCOM INC.31.28%234 094
QUALCOMM, INC.21.44%207 200
INTEL CORPORATION-0.60%201 398