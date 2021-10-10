Vishay Intertechnology : Small Signal Schottky and Switching Diodes Feature Ultra Compact DFN1006-2A Package With Wettable Flanks

MALVERN, Pa. - Oct. 11, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new surface-mount small signal diodes in the ultra compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks. Designed to save space and improve thermal performance in automotive and industrial applications, the 40 V BAS40L Schottky and 100 V BAS16L switching diodes are each available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Measuring only 1 mm by 0.6 mm by 0.45 mm, the diodes released today occupy 90 % less board space than devices in traditional SOD/T packages, while offering a 50 % lower profile and better power dissipation. For protection again excessive voltage, such as electrostatic discharges, the BAS40L features a PN junction guard ring.

The BAS40L and BAS16L offer a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the diodes support automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems. Soldering can be checked by standard vision inspection; no X-ray is required.

Device Specification Table:

Part number Package Type I F V R I FSM V F at I F and T J T J max AEC-Q101 (A) (V) (A) V F (V) I F (A) T A (°C) (oC) BAS16L-G3-08 DFN1006-2A Switching 0.25 100 1.7 (@ 1 ms) 0.86 0.01 25 150 No BAS16L-HG3-08 DFN1006-2A Switching 0.25 100 1.7 (@ 1 ms) 0.86 0.01 25 150 Yes BAS40L-G3-08 DFN1006-2A Schottky 0.2 40 0.5 (@ 10 ms) 0.56 0.01 25 150 No BAS40L-HG3-08 DFN1006-2A Schottky 0.2 40 0.5 (@ 10 ms) 0.56 0.01 25 150 Yes

Samples and production quantities of the BAS40L and BAS16L are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.