Vishay Intertechnology : Small Signal Schottky and Switching Diodes Feature Ultra Compact DFN1006-2A Package With Wettable Flanks

10/10/2021 | 11:02am EDT
MALVERN, Pa. - Oct. 11, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new surface-mount small signal diodes in the ultra compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks. Designed to save space and improve thermal performance in automotive and industrial applications, the 40 V BAS40L Schottky and 100 V BAS16L switching diodes are each available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Measuring only 1 mm by 0.6 mm by 0.45 mm, the diodes released today occupy 90 % less board space than devices in traditional SOD/T packages, while offering a 50 % lower profile and better power dissipation. For protection again excessive voltage, such as electrostatic discharges, the BAS40L features a PN junction guard ring.

The BAS40L and BAS16L offer a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the diodes support automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems. Soldering can be checked by standard vision inspection; no X-ray is required.

Device Specification Table:

Part number

Package

Type

IF

VR

IFSM

VF at IF and TJ

TJ max

AEC-Q101

(A)

(V)

(A)

VF (V)

IF (A)

TA (°C)

(oC)

BAS16L-G3-08

DFN1006-2A

Switching

0.25

100

1.7

(@ 1 ms)

0.86

0.01

25

150

No

BAS16L-HG3-08

DFN1006-2A

Switching

0.25

100

1.7

(@ 1 ms)

0.86

0.01

25

150

Yes

BAS40L-G3-08

DFN1006-2A

Schottky

0.2

40

0.5

(@ 10 ms)

0.56

0.01

25

150

No

BAS40L-HG3-08

DFN1006-2A

Schottky

0.2

40

0.5

(@ 10 ms)

0.56

0.01

25

150

Yes

Samples and production quantities of the BAS40L and BAS16L are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
