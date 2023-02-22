Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
20.95 USD   -2.06%
03:17aVishay Intertechnology : Standard Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 4 A, Are Industry's First in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package
PU
02/21Vishay Intertechnology Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vishay Intertechnology : Standard Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 4 A, Are Industry's First in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package

02/22/2023 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2023 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of Automotive Grade surface-mount standard rectifiers that are the industry's first devices in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for power line polarity protection and rail to rail protection in commercial, industrial, and automotive applications, the 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx, and 4 A SE40Nx are each available with reverse voltages of 200 V, 400 V, and 600 V.

The first package in Vishay's new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. At the same time, the devices' optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

Compared to devices in the SMP (DO-220AA) package with the same footprint, the AEC-Q101 qualified SE20Nx, SE30Nx, and SE40Nx offer a 12 % lower profile and double the current rating. In addition, the rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to larger devices in the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC (DO-214AB) packages, as well as the eSMP® series SlimSMA (DO-221AC), SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), SMPA (DO-2212BC), and SMPC (TO-2778A).

Featuring an oxide planar chip junction design, the rectifiers offer typical reverse leakage current less than 0.1 μA, while their low forward voltage drop down to 0.86 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The devices operate over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, and provide ESD capability in compliance with IEC 61000-4-2, air discharge mode. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part #

IF(AV) (A)

VRRM (V)

IFSM (A)

VF at IF and TJ

TJ max. (°C)

Package

VF (V)

IF (A)

TA (°C)

SE20ND

2

200

32

0.86

2

125

175

DFN3820A

SE20NG

2

400

32

0.86

2

125

175

DFN3820A

SE20NJ

2

600

32

0.86

2

125

175

DFN3820A

SE30ND

3

200

40

0.86

3

125

175

DFN3820A

SE30NG

3

400

40

0.86

3

125

175

DFN3820A

SE30NJ

3

600

40

0.86

3

125

175

DFN3820A

SE40ND

4

200

60

0.86

4

125

175

DFN3820A

SE40NG

4

400

60

0.86

4

125

175

DFN3820A

SE40NJ

4

600

60

0.86

4

125

175

DFN3820A

Samples and production quantities of the new surface-mount standard rectifiers in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
03:17aVishay Intertechnology : Standard Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 4 A, Are Indu..
PU
02/21Vishay Intertechnology Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
02/21Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/21Vishay Intertechnology Brings Power Electronic Components for Next-Generation Applicati..
AQ
02/17Vishay Intertechnology Brings Power Electronic Components for Next-Generation Applicati..
AQ
02/17Vishay Intertechnology Brings Power Electronic Components for Next-Generation Applicati..
CI
02/16Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Miniature Aluminum Capacitors Increase Design F..
AQ
02/10Vishay Intertechnology : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02/08Vishay Intertechnology Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise But Miss Estimates; Stock Fal..
MT
02/08Transcript : Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 511 M - -
Net income 2022 471 M - -
Net cash 2022 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,41x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 2 968 M 2 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,95 $
Average target price 21,25 $
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joel J. Smejkal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Roy Shoshani Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Webster Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.-0.83%2 968
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.34%526 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%440 828
BROADCOM INC.6.52%248 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.11%158 876
QUALCOMM, INC.12.52%142 408