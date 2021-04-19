Log in
Vishay Intertechnology : BiSy 2-Line ESD Protection Diode Features Space-Saving DFN1110-3A Package With Wettable Flanks

04/19/2021 | 10:25am EDT
MALVERN, Pa. - Apr. 19, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today released a new bidirectional symmetrical (BiSy) 2-line ESD protection diode in the compact DFN1110-3A package with wettable flanks. Saving space over solutions in SOT packages, the Vishay Semiconductors VBUS05M2-HT5 offers ultra low capacitance and leakage current for the protection of high speed data lines against transient voltage signals.

Offering low load capacitance of 0.37 pF typical, the device released today is optimized for interface protection including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and HDMI in commercial applications. For automotive applications, the VBUS05M2-HT5 is also available in an AEC-Q101 qualified version. The protection diode features a low maximum leakage current of

The VBUS05M2-HT5 provides transient protection for data lines as per IEC 61000‑4‑2 at ± 20 kV (air and contact discharge). The device offers a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the protection diode supports automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems.

Device Specification Table:

Ordering part number

Package

Type

VRWM

Capacitance

VBUS05M2-HT5-G3-08

DFN1110-3A

Commercial

± 5.5 V

0.45 pF

VBUS05M2-HT5HG3-08

DFN1110-3A

AEC-Q101

± 5.5 V

0.45 pF

Samples and production quantities of the VBUS05M2-HT5 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
