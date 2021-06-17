Vishay Intertechnology : Name of exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.10 per share (Form 8-K)

- Regulation FD Disclosure





Conversion Ratio Adjustments for Dividends The quarterly cash dividend program of Vishay results in adjustments to the conversion rate and effective conversion price for the 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 ('the Notes'), effective as of the ex-dividend date of each cash dividend. As required by the indentures governing the terms of the Notes, Vishay has delivered a notice and officers' certificate to the trustees regarding these adjustments.





Pursuant to the indentures governing the terms of the Notes, effective June 17, 2021 (the ex-dividend date), the adjusted conversion rate and adjusted effective conversion price are as follows (subject to the conditions applicable to conversion set forth in the indentures):



