  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vishay Intertechnology : Name of exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.10 per share (Form 8-K)

06/17/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
Name of exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share
VSH
New York Stock Exchange
- Regulation FD Disclosure

Conversion Ratio Adjustments for Dividends
The quarterly cash dividend program of Vishay results in adjustments to the conversion rate and effective conversion price for the 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 ('the Notes'), effective as of the ex-dividend date of each cash dividend. As required by the indentures governing the terms of the Notes, Vishay has delivered a notice and officers' certificate to the trustees regarding these adjustments.

Pursuant to the indentures governing the terms of the Notes, effective June 17, 2021 (the ex-dividend date), the adjusted conversion rate and adjusted effective conversion price are as follows (subject to the conditions applicable to conversion set forth in the indentures):

Due 2025
Conversion Rate (shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount)
31.9104
Effective conversion price (per share)
$
31.34



Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 20:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 194 M - -
Net income 2021 326 M - -
Net cash 2021 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 3 333 M 3 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,33 $
Last Close Price 23,02 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.11.30%3 333
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%567 435
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.42%443 831
INTEL CORPORATION16.40%231 054
BROADCOM INC.6.37%191 079
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.92%173 373