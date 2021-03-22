Vishay Intertechnology : New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size

MALVERN, Pa. - Mar. 22, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified high voltage thick film chip resistors. Offering working voltages to 3000 V, stability of 1.0 %, and power ratings up to 1.0 W, the Vishay Techno CRHA series is available in five compact case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2512.

With their high voltage handling capability - combined with better accuracy and stability than most standard thick film chip resistors - the Automotive Grade devices released today enable designers to reduce component counts, placement costs, and PCB size.

The resistors offer a wide resistance range from 2 MΩ to 500 MΩ, tolerances down to ± 1.0 %, and temperature coefficients of ± 100 ppm/°C. These specifications make the devices ideal for battery management and voltage monitoring, division, and regulation in power inverters and high voltage power supplies for automotive, industrial, and medical applications.

CRHA series resistors feature solder-coated nickel barrier terminations in a three-sided wraparound configurations. The devices are RoHS-compliant with exemption, and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Case size P 70 ° C (W) Max. working voltage (V) Resistance range (Ω) CRHA1206 1206 0.30 1500 2 M to 100 M CRHA1210 1210 0.45 1750 4 M to 100 M CRHA2010 2010 0.50 2000 6 M to 100 M CRHA2510 2510 0.60 2500 10 M to 500 M CRHA2512 2512 1.0 3000 10 M to 500 M

Samples of the CRHA series will be available in December 2020. Production quantities will be available in January 2021, with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks.

