VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology : New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size

03/22/2021
MALVERN, Pa. - Mar. 22, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified high voltage thick film chip resistors. Offering working voltages to 3000 V, stability of 1.0 %, and power ratings up to 1.0 W, the Vishay Techno CRHA series is available in five compact case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2512.

With their high voltage handling capability - combined with better accuracy and stability than most standard thick film chip resistors - the Automotive Grade devices released today enable designers to reduce component counts, placement costs, and PCB size.

The resistors offer a wide resistance range from 2 MΩ to 500 MΩ, tolerances down to ± 1.0 %, and temperature coefficients of ± 100 ppm/°C. These specifications make the devices ideal for battery management and voltage monitoring, division, and regulation in power inverters and high voltage power supplies for automotive, industrial, and medical applications.

CRHA series resistors feature solder-coated nickel barrier terminations in a three-sided wraparound configurations. The devices are RoHS-compliant with exemption, and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part #

Case size

P70 °C (W)

Max. working voltage (V)

Resistance range (Ω)

CRHA1206

1206

0.30

1500

2 M to 100 M

CRHA1210

1210

0.45

1750

4 M to 100 M

CRHA2010

2010

0.50

2000

6 M to 100 M

CRHA2510

2510

0.60

2500

10 M to 500 M

CRHA2512

2512

1.0

3000

10 M to 500 M

Samples of the CRHA series will be available in December 2020. Production quantities will be available in January 2021, with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

###

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
