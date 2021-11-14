Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSH   US9282981086

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vishay Intertechnology : vPolyTanÔ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Bring Reliable Performance to Harsh Operating Conditions

11/14/2021 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa. - Nov. 15, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of vPolyTanÔ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors designed to deliver reliable performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions.

Vishay Polytech T50 series capacitors feature a robust design with improved hermeticity for increased protection in harsh environments. The devices offer high temperature operation to +125 °C and withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 500 hours. These specifications make the capacitors ideal for decoupling, smoothing, and filtering in the harsh environments of industrial, military, aerospace, and edge computing applications.

Offered in the D case (EIA 7343-30) size, the T50 series features ultra low ESR down to 25 mW and ripple current to 3.0 A. The devices offer a wide capacitance range from 10 µF to 330 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 35 V, and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the T50 series are available now, with lead times of 12 to 14 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $0.45 per piece.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

The DNA of techÔ and vPolyTanÔ are trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 15:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
10:50aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : vPolyTanÔ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Bring Reliable Perform..
PU
11/08Vishay Intertechnology Haptic Feedback Actuator Offers High Force Density, High Definit..
AQ
11/05Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript(opens in new window)
PU
11/03VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/03Vishay Intertechnology's New FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers Of..
PU
11/03Vishay Intertechnology's New AEC-Q101 Qualified FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultr..
GL
11/03Vishay Intertechnology's New AEC-Q101 Qualified FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultr..
GL
11/03Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Introduces 10 New AEC-Q101 Qualified FRED Pt? Gen 5 600 V ..
CI
11/03Vishay Intertechnology Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase, Company Issues Q4 Sales Guida..
MT
11/03VISHAY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 231 M - -
Net income 2021 351 M - -
Net cash 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 3 044 M 3 044 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,02 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Lipcaman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.0.39%3 044
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.78%758 534
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.96%563 400
BROADCOM INC.26.85%231 831
INTEL CORPORATION0.98%204 611
QUALCOMM, INC.8.27%184 733