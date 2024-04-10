Vishay Intertechnology : Industrial-Grade TRANSZORB® and Automotive Grade PAR® TVS Deliver Peak Pulse Power of 600 W in DFN3820A Package
April 10, 2024 at 09:27 am EDT
Share
MALVERN, Pa. - Apr. 10, 2024 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new series of surface-mount industrial-grade TRANSZORB® and Automotive Grade PAR® transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving solutions for automotive, computer, consumer, and industrial applications, the 6DFNxxA, 6DFNxxxCA, T6NxxA, and T6NxxxCA offer peak pulse power of 600 W at 10/1000 μs and low leakage current down to 1 μA.
The first package in Vishay's new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor TVS to make more efficient use of PCB space. Footprint-compatible with the SMP (DO-220AA) package, the DFN3820A is 85 % smaller than the SMB (DO-214AA) and 42 % smaller than the SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), but keeps peak pulse power dissipation with a 10/1000 μs waveform at 600 W.
The devices released today are designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lightning. The 6DFNxxA and 6DFNxxxCA TRANSZORB TVS will be used for signal line protection in server power modules, digital media controllers, and AV signal extenders for computer and consumer applications, in addition to industrial robot control boards, process / flow control instruments, and automation systems.
AEC-Q101 qualified and offering high temperature operation to +185 °C, the T6NxxA and T6NxxxCA PAR TVS are intended for automotive load dump protection. Typical applications will include advanced driver assistance (ADAS), battery management (BMS), electric power steering (EPS), and infotainment systems; central control units; on-board chargers (OBC); DC/DC converters and traction inverters; and electrical motor drives.
The TVS offer excellent clamping capability with a maximum clamping voltage from 16.7 V to 70.1 V for the 6DFNxxA and T6NxxA, and 16.7 V to 137 V for the 6DFNxxxCA and T6NxxxCA. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.
Device Specification Table:
Series
6DFNxxA
6DFNxxxCA
T6NxxA
T6NxxxCA
Automotive Grade
No
No
Yes
Yes
VBR (V)
12 to 51
12 to 100
12 to 51
12 to 100
VWM (V)
10.2 to 43.6
10.2 to 85.5
10.2 to 43.6
10.2 to 85.5
Max. reverse leakage at VWM (mA)
1.0 to 2.0
PPPM (10/1000 μs) (W)
600
Max. clamping voltage (V)
16.7 to 70.1
16.7 to 137
16.7 to 70.1
16.7 to 137
TJ max. (°C)
175
175
185
185
Polarity
Unidirectional
Bidirectional
Unidirectional
Bidirectional
Package
DFN3820A
Circuit configuration
Single
Samples and production quantities of the new TVS in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on
09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 April 2024 13:26:06 UTC.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay) is engaged in manufacturing a portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, which supports designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Vishay designs, manufactures, and markets electronic components that cover a range of functions and technologies. Its products include commodity, non-commodity, and custom products. Vishayâs brands include Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, and BCcomponents. Vishayâs semiconductors products include metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, and optoelectronic components. The Companyâs semiconductor components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, two-way data transfer, and circuit isolation.