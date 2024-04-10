MALVERN, Pa. - Apr. 10, 2024 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new series of surface-mount industrial-grade TRANSZORB® and Automotive Grade PAR® transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving solutions for automotive, computer, consumer, and industrial applications, the 6DFNxxA, 6DFNxxxCA, T6NxxA, and T6NxxxCA offer peak pulse power of 600 W at 10/1000 μs and low leakage current down to 1 μA.

The first package in Vishay's new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor TVS to make more efficient use of PCB space. Footprint-compatible with the SMP (DO-220AA) package, the DFN3820A is 85 % smaller than the SMB (DO-214AA) and 42 % smaller than the SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), but keeps peak pulse power dissipation with a 10/1000 μs waveform at 600 W.

The devices released today are designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lightning. The 6DFNxxA and 6DFNxxxCA TRANSZORB TVS will be used for signal line protection in server power modules, digital media controllers, and AV signal extenders for computer and consumer applications, in addition to industrial robot control boards, process / flow control instruments, and automation systems.

AEC-Q101 qualified and offering high temperature operation to +185 °C, the T6NxxA and T6NxxxCA PAR TVS are intended for automotive load dump protection. Typical applications will include advanced driver assistance (ADAS), battery management (BMS), electric power steering (EPS), and infotainment systems; central control units; on-board chargers (OBC); DC/DC converters and traction inverters; and electrical motor drives.

The TVS offer excellent clamping capability with a maximum clamping voltage from 16.7 V to 70.1 V for the 6DFNxxA and T6NxxA, and 16.7 V to 137 V for the 6DFNxxxCA and T6NxxxCA. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Series 6DFNxxA 6DFNxxxCA T6NxxA T6NxxxCA Automotive Grade No No Yes Yes V BR (V) 12 to 51 12 to 100 12 to 51 12 to 100 V WM (V) 10.2 to 43.6 10.2 to 85.5 10.2 to 43.6 10.2 to 85.5 Max. reverse leakage at V WM (mA) 1.0 to 2.0 P PPM (10/1000 μs) (W) 600 Max. clamping voltage (V) 16.7 to 70.1 16.7 to 137 16.7 to 70.1 16.7 to 137 T J max. (°C) 175 175 185 185 Polarity Unidirectional Bidirectional Unidirectional Bidirectional Package DFN3820A Circuit configuration Single

Samples and production quantities of the new TVS in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.